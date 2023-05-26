- The following students were named to the dean’s honors list of Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Larissa Brye of Dillsburg, Janelle Burd of Enola, Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, Keegan Lowe of New Cumberland, Christina Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lee University: Haleigh Snyder of Carlisle, Alyssa Woodruff of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania College of Technology: Jackson Basom of Camp Hill, Madelyne Brymesser of Boiling Springs, Spencer Doughty of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fronk of Mount Holly Springs, Will Gallagher of Mechanicsburg, Emily Hogarth of Lemoyne, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt Jones of Carlisle, Lauren Karli of Mechanicsburg, Trevor Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Malinowski of Shippensburg, Abigail Medina of Carlisle, Kyle Minarch of Camp Hill, Marta Nguyen of Carlisle, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Sydney Overmiller of Mechanicsburg, Dhara Parikh of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Ritchie of Mechanicsburg, Ben Schreier of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Smelser of Mechanicsburg, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Jack Wisner of Carlisle, Noah Jumper of Shippensburg, Hannah Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Becca Still of Newport, Jon Wertz of New Bloomfield, Bryce Andrews of Dillsburg, Shane Gelsinger of Dillsburg, Trinity Nace of New Cumberland, Caleb Palmer of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Harding University: Addy Forkner of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Grove City College: Laura Austin of Dillsburg, Alex Barbetta of Mechanicsburg, Kate Bibighaus of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Cacioppo of Enola, Tava Derr of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Foster of Mechanicsburg, Maddie Freeland of Mechanicsburg, Wesley Lerew of Dillsburg, Courtney Middaugh of Dillsburg, Becky Montoro of Shippensburg, Livi Myers of Carlisle, Caleb Reapsome of Carlisle, Seth Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Rachel Scheib of Dillsburg, Aubrey Shaw of Carlisle