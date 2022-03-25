 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean's List for May 26

Deans List logo

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Loyola University Maryland: Lily Bistline of Boiling Springs, Johanna Husena of Mechanicsburg, Riley McCarthy of Carlisle, Kirby Povilaitis of Camp Hill, Lily Roman of Enola, Grace Shartle of Camp Hill, Jack Still of Carlisle, Derek Yost of Mechanicsburg

