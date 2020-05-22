Dean's List for May 23

- The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Marysville, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Jarred Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bob Jones University: Jessie-Marie Heath of Newport
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Montclair State University: Katherine Bianchi of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Slippery Rock University: Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Connor Benfield of Carlisle, Olivia Black of Mechanicsburg, Donald Boley of Carlisle, Taylore Brownewell of Gardners, Molly Celesky of Carlisle, Avery Clukey of Mechanicsburg, Aidan Cornman of Carlisle, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Dylan Davis of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Edgar of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Erb of Mechanicsburg, Jonathan Erb of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Gallucci of Camp Hill, Gracen Hilsinger of Mechanicsburg, Darian Humer of New Bloomfield, Kendal Kornfeld of Mechanicsburg, Emma Lawyer of Boiling Springs, Erin Lee of Shippensburg, Nicholas Maceiko of Mechanicsburg, Pauline Matthew of New Cumberland, Trysten McDonald of Camp Hill, Benjamin McEldowney of Boiling Springs, Caitlin Melnick of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Dominique Pelayo of Enola, Logan Racer of Dillsburg, Reily Robinson of Camp Hill, Jesse Sheaffer of Millerstown, Mackenzie Shenton of Shippensburg, Lindsey Smith of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Starvaggi of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg, Cale Walker of Dillsburg, Erin Wenrich of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Mansfield University: Caitlin Beauduy of New Cumberland, Kara Fetter of Carlisle, Catherine Hoover of Enola, Emma Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mansfield University: Elizabeth Anderson of Newville, Ty Faichney of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Sierra-Marie Kline of Gardners, Lucas Murray of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Osten of Mechanicsburg, Grace Patterson of Newville, Danelle Shemory of Camp Hill, Hailey Weidenhammer of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Nazareth College: Hannah Smoker of Camp Hill
