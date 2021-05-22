Dean's List for May 22

- The following student earned the honor of academic excellence at Weber State University: Molly Holbert of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University: Julie Crouse of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University: Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Matthew Post of Mechanicsburg, Jarred Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania College of Technology: Palin Hurst of Gardners, Anthony Cleary of Carlisle, Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Matt Echevarria of Carlisle, Brock Fetchkan of Newville, David Fischetti of Mechanicsburg, David Fisher of Newville, Conor Fry of Camp Hill, Rachel Gobin of Carlisle, Kristina Holland of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Holtry of Carlisle, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt Jones of Carlisle, Lauren Karli of Mechanicsburg, Regan Kline of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Laird V of Newville, Logan Ledebohm of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Mahoney of Mount Holly Springs, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Lina Pham of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Rhodes-O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Chad Seibert of Carlisle, Rudy Shadle of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Shumaker of Newville, Andrew Stafford of Carlisle, Tyler Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Devin Watson of Shippensburg, Bernice Weaver of Newville, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Abigail Williams of Mechanicsburg, Robyn Wolfe of Shippensburg, Noah Jumper of Shipensburg, Carson Seese of Shippensburg, Blake Thrush of Shippensburg, Boyd Heckman of Duncannon, Hunter Lesher of Elliottsburg, Jamie Rickert of Duncannon, Skyelar Splain of Liverpool, Graham Coy of Dillsburg, Sarah Dietrich of New Cumberland, Annika Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Mason Saltsburg of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Christopher Rigler of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Davis of Newport, Jillian Acevedo of Shippensburg, Tami DeMark of Carlisle, Kathryn Ward of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Jordan Blackburn of New Bloomfield, Courtney Sheaffer of Carlisle, Madelyn Vergos of Mechanicsburg, Timothy Breach of Marysville, Brianna Benson of Carlisle, Griffin Stambaugh of Carlisle, Stephanie Schreiner of Carlisle, Traccie Lutz of Carlisle, Canaan Henady of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Reeder of Carlisle, Ashley Mitchell of New Bloomfield, Jacob Louden of Mechanicsburg, Blake Dremann of Camp Hill, Corinne Henry of Newville, Keith Snyder of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Fornelli of Mechanicsburg, McKenzie Henry of Carlisle, Colleen Dean of Dillsburg, Anthony Derr of Millerstown, Jessica Snyder of Carlisle, Nataleigh Jones of Enola, Liam Brenneis of Boiling Springs, Matthew Zyroll of Camp Hill, Taren Dopp of Dillsburg, Ryan Myers of Carlisle, Stacey Welsh of Shippensburg, Kristy Paxton of Gardners,
Dean's List for May 22