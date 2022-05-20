Dean's List for May 21

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of University of North Carolina: Chase Martin of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Daniel Tourville of Mechanicsburg, Liam Brenneis of Boiling Springs, Brianna Weigle of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Southern New Hampshire University: Marina Rowland of Shippensburg, Amanda Harrington of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Schmehl of Mechanicsburg, McKenzie Henry of Carlisle, Grace Pierce of Mechanicsburg, John Bowden of Mechanicsburg, Corinne Henry of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Fornelli of Mechanicsburg, Chris Trimmer of Carlisle, Micala Braun of Enola, Stacey Welsh of Shippensburg, Blake Dremann of Camp Hill, Angelina Neidart of Camp Hill, Dyllen Campbell of Loysville, Courtney Horner of Gardners, Amanda Metzel of Shippensburg, Kalie Shoulders of New Cumberland, Kellie Nelson of Camp Hill, Krystle Dennis of Camp Hill, Jeremy Wagner of Carlisle, Taylar Bevins of Enola, Rochelle Doyle of Carlisle, Amber Dyal-Romero of Camp Hill, Carter Van Scyoc of Shippensburg, Kyle Reese of Newburg, Adam Geibel of Mechanicsburg, Alexia Muza of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Pursell of Walnut Bottom, Noah Day of Carlisle, Amanda Albert of Mechanicsburg, Damon Andelin of Shippensburg, Thomas Bartlett of Mechanicsburg, Hope Bello of Carlisle, Hannah Silverman of Mechanicsburg, Erica Farner of Newville
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Mansfield University: Hannah Alajlouni of Carlisle, Emma Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mansfield University: Madison Morrett of Marysville, Galan Allison of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Taylor of Millerstown, Carly Daniels of New Cumberland, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland