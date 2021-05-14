Dean's List for May 15

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Belmont University: Sarah De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Regan Donato of Carlisle, Lucas King-Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Martin of Duncannon, Sarah Stevens of Mechanicsburg, Trent Yatsky of Mechanicsburg
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.