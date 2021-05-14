 Skip to main content
Dean's List for May 15
Dean's List for May 15

  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean's list of Belmont University: Sarah De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Regan Donato of Carlisle, Lucas King-Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Martin of Duncannon, Sarah Stevens of Mechanicsburg, Trent Yatsky of Mechanicsburg
