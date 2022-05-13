 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean's List for May 14

Deans List logo

The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Grace Gravley of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Scott of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bob Jones University: Faith Allen of Dillsburg, Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg, Brianna McLeod of Carlisle, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Jarred Scott of Mechanicsburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Belhaven University: Aubrey Pepper of Mechanicsburg

