Dean's List for May 1

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Central Penn College: Erik Anderson of Camp Hill, Caleb Andrews of Dillsburg, Kayal Argott of Lemoyne, Marnie Baker of Camp Hill, Megan Beissel of Enola, Clayton Benyou of Lemoyne, Zdravko Blagojevic of Camp Hill, Kerry Bordash of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Bosserman of Lemoyne, Zachary Boyer of Camp Hill, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Danielle Coy of Newville, Jason Daily of Mechanicsburg, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Brian Davis of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Kara Delancey of Shermans Dale, Cierra DeWalt of Newville, Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Sean Drozynski of Mechanicsburg, Nicolas Dunlap of Marysville, Sunni Elmore of New Cumberland, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Justine Evans of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Fanelli of Enola, Crystal Ferrante of Mechanicsburg, Dena Fickes of Newport, Susan Fogleman of Liverpool, Hillary Foster of Enola, Nicholas Fulton of Elliottsburg, Hannah Garber of Carlisle, Kinsey Gassaway of Dillsburg, Casey Gochenaur of Duncannon, Nasheed Green of Camp Hill, Olivia Gregory of Camp Hill, Jennifer Hammell of Dillsburg, Phillip Harlan of Carlisle, Chris Heilman of Enola, Leslie Heimbaugh of Newport, Zachary Hoover of Carlisle, Garrett Horst of Duncannon, Marissa Humphrey Marysville, Gregory Jacobs of Camp Hill, Travis Kauffman of Mechanicsburg, Marina Keller of Landisburg, Lauren Kelly of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Layne of New Cumberland, Amanda Li of Mechanicsburg, Pamela Locke of Camp Hill, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Christiana Lopez of Shiremanstown, Travis Lovell of Enola, Pamela Mangol of Carlisle, Kathleen Martin of Mechanicsburg, Bridget McCarthy of New Cumberland, Michael Mercado of Carlisle, Sissy Mitchell of Newburg, Chris Monasmith of Carlisle, Olivia Monday of Mechanicsburg, Virginia Mosher of Camp Hill, Emily Mozdy of Boiling Springs, Yvonne Murray of Mechanicsburg, Nichole Muzzy of Mechanicsburg, Brooke Nailor of Camp Hill, Shelby Neumayer of Liverpool, Jennifer Nicrone of Camp Hill, Jay Patel of Enola, Gabriela Perez of Enola, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Megan Pressler of New Bloomfield, Christina Pugh of Mechanicsburg, Katelyn Rogalski of Duncannon, Lindsay Ronan of Boiling Springs, Jonathan Saurman of Camp Hill, Tyler Shopp of Dillsburg, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Alyssa Simmons of Camp Hill, Ricki Smith of Duncannon, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Richelle Straub of Mechanicsburg, Tami Swearingen of Dillsburg, Kyle Thoman of Elliottsburg, Shanyah Truesdale of Enola, Alexa Twigg of Elliottsburg, Janelle Weidner of Mechanicsburg, Rebecca Wennick of Mechanicsburg, Renitta White of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Woodrow of Enola, Lauren Yingling of Duncannon, Christopher Zyroll of Camp Hill
Dean's List for May 1