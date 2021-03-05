Dean's List for March 6

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Adeline Riley of Boiling Springs, Ashlyn Bloor of Camp Hill, Kirsten Dailey of Camp Hill, Hope Bello of Carlisle, Julia Coler of Carlisle, Mia Crowley of Carlisle, Mia Fry of Carlisle, Faith Gaye of Carlisle, Alyson Henry of Carlisle, Haylee Hurt of Carlisle, Mackenzie Johnston of Carlisle, Kena Magar of Carlisle, Casey McCardell of Carlisle, Adam McKeehan of Carlisle, Faith Renninger of Carlisle, Jessica Teter of Carlisle, Natasha Vinson of Carlisle, Lindsay Aurand of Enola, Lauren Bolcavage of Mechanicsburg, Samuel Colosimo of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Dick of Mechanicsburg, Emily Eckerd of Mechanicsburg, Morgan England of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Goodjoin of Mechanicsburg, Liam Kane of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Kulp of Mechanicsburg, Max Langan of Mechanicsburg, Ryan McGaffin of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Noll of Mechanicsburg, Daniel O'Brien of Mechanicsburg, Sophie Palmer of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Parry of Mechanicsburg, Collin Pietropola of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Rhodes of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Richart of Mechanicsburg, Joseph MacArio of Mechanicsburg, Larissa Snyder of Mechanicsburg, Garrett Weik of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Williard of Mechanicsburg, Shayanne Kimmel of Mount Holly Springs, Jianna Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Makenzie Sayers of Mount Holly Springs, Lainy Todd of Mount Holly Springs, Catherine Edwards of Newville, Flora Kelly of Newville, Noah Costopoulos of Shippensburg, Regan Hollar of Shippensburg, Ashley Kane of Shippensburg, Grace Kierzkowski of Shippensburg, Derek Proctor of Shippensburg, Adrienne Grosso of Landisburg, Emma Shope of Landisburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Centenary University: Talia Boresow of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Harding University: Jewel Gilbert of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's commendation list of Gettysburg College: Ashlyn Booher of Boiling Springs, Andrew Casher of Carlisle, Joseph Hadley of Carlisle, Hannah Sauve of Enola, Garrison Smith of Mechanicsburg, Cole Wanner of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Gettysburg College: Andrew Adam of Mechanicsburg, Colton Bayesa of Camp Hill, Zoe Bender of Shippensburg, Laurel Bennett of Carlisle, Meredith Brown of Landisburg, Grace Daihl-Gochenauer of Shippensburg, Lauren Dardick of Camp Hill, Julia Dethlefs of Mechanicsburg, Mallory Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Noah Dundas of Camp Hill, Emily Eveland of Shippensburg, Emily Hoffman of Enola, Kylie Holcomb of Enola, Noah Kennedy of Shippensburg, Ezequiel Linares of Gardners, Ryzeson Maravich of Shippensburg, Samantha Martin of Carlisle, Mary Margaret McCormack of Camp Hill, Madison Miller of Shippensburg, Alyssa Miller of Enola, Domenico Mirarchi of Camp Hill, Chelsea O'Leary of Mechanicsburg, Alicia Patterson of Enola, James Post of Mechanicsburg, Sabrina Robinette of Mechanicsburg, Abilgail Roy of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president's list of Cabrini University: Justin Schneiderman of Enola, Julia Ferreira of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Wilkes University: Jonah Nguyen of Enola, Grace O'Toole of Loysville, Elizabeth Antes of Mount Holly Springs, Catherine Gregoire of New Cumberland, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Jakobe Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Nicholas Kubala of Shippensburg, Isaac Shenton of Shippensburg, Leah Staver of Shippensburg, Morgann Davis of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford: Emily Goetz of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Rhode Island: Kelsey Young of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Dickinson College: Elaina Clancy of Boiling Springs, Jack Drda of Camp Hill, Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Julia Barone of Carlisle, Evan Bates of Carlisle, Kate Erfle of Carlisle, Carter Gallahue of Carlisle, Erin Kennaly of Carlisle, Ana Matovic of Carlisle, Dzejlana Mehmedovic of Carlisle, Bethany Petrunak of Carlisle, Taytum Robinson-Covert of Carlisle, Maria Smith of Carlisle, Imogene Gross of Enola, Evan Bechtel of Gardners, Noelle Bennese of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Rice of Mechanicsburg, Kara Smith of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for March 6