Dean's List for March 5

The following student was named to the president’s list of Widener University: Gabriella Nye of Shippensburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Widener University: Noah Smeriglio of Mechanicsburg, Savannah Steger of Carlisle, Jeffrey Miekley of Carlisle

The following students were named to the president’s and dean’s list of Saint Francis University: Adyson Miller of Newburg, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Samantha Murphy of Carlisle, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg, Caroline Bero of Mechanicsburg, Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg, Evan Conrad of Mechanicsburg, Maria Ferraro of Mechanicsburg, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Allison Kirsch of Camp Hill, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Masser of Duncannon, Ami Mattingly of Mechanicsburg, Megan Reinsfelder of Shippensburg, Sara Richards of Dillsburg, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Ohio University: Emily McKenzie of Dillsburg, Julia Strine of Carlisle, Michaela Frey of Mechanicsburg, Alec Dutkiewicz of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Delaware Valley University: Ashley Chrencik of Camp Hill, William Davis of Newport, Taylor Donovan of Newville, Gabriel Hartman of Mechanicsburg, Brandon James of Mechanicsburg, Avery Johnson of Carlisle, Jaeden Longenecker of Dillsburg, Emma Monismith of Newville, Olivia Monismith of Newville, Allyson Shively of Shippensburg, Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Viola Byer of Carlisle, Allison French of Dillsburg, Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Juliette Safer of Mechanicsburg, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg, Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, Kristina Sinkonis of Mechanicsburg, Callista Steves of Shippensburg

The following students were named to the dean’s and honors list of Keystone College: Bayley Reisch of Carlisle, Clayton Shaw of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Grant Franko of Dillsburg, Tommy Delp of Boiling Springs, Kristen Cassar of Dillsburg, Drew Smith of Enola, Danielle Bentley of New Bloomfield, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, Sam Kulp of Carlisle, Amy Fasnacht of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Schlegel of Camp Hill, Luke Wyland of Mechanicsburg, Jon Orris of Carlisle, Eleanor Green of Carlisle, Zachary Browne of Enola, Cameron Carey of Carlisle, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Liam Strouse of Dillsburg, Shriya Wani of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Anna Rhody of Carlisle, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg

