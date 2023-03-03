- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Emerson College: Gina Lukoskie of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Madison Albert of Carlisle, Dylan Gruber of Shiremanstown, Tyler Hancock of Enola, Landon Henline of New Cumberland, Jaden Hepner of Dillsburg, Riley Lehman of Mechanicsburg, Alissa Naisby of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Adriana Bender of Dillsburg, Elena Crockett of Camp Hill, Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg, Ian Galbraith of Carlisle, Austin Hancock of Enola, Kara Lehman of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of University of Maryland Global Campus: Tanesha Blackledge of Camp Hill, Jennaca Brooks of Dillsburg, Katherine Brown of Mechanicsburg, Mollie Matyevich of Duncannon, Matthew Miller of Mechanicsburg, Sebastian Perry of Shippensburg, Jameika Sharpe of Camp Hill
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges.
Though Penn State Dickinson Law made the U.S. News & World Report ranking this past year, Penn State announced that both of its law school…
Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges.