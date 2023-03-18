- The following student was named to the president’s list of the University of Hartford: Anjali Velani of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Thiel College: Christian Good of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Villanova University: Megan Gouldy of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Dickinson College: Helena Augusto of Camp Hill, Jack Drda of Camp Hill, Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Josephine Wertz of Camp Hill, Katherine Barone of Carlisle, Sophia Barone of Carlisle, Evan Bates of Carlisle, Nolan Chenot of Carlisle, Aidan Driver of Carlisle, Elsa Hritz of Carlisle, Dzejlana Mehmedovic of Carlisle, Hoan My Nguyen of Carlisle, Ashlan Reeder of Carlisle, Trevor Richwine of Carlisle, Diana Webb of Carlisle, Siddhartha Lamsal of Enola, Nicole Mandak of Enola, Evan Bechtel of Gardners, Vanessa Abraham of Mechanicsburg, Patrick Caffrey of Mechanicsburg, Noah Lape of Mechanicsburg, Georgia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Murdough of Mechanicsburg, Mayzee Paleveda of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Fatima Siddiqui of Mechanicsburg, Skylar Skarupa of Mechanicsburg, Maggie Byers of Newville