The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Geneva College: Kennedy Starling of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Wilson of Newville

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Hamilton College: Jonathan Setzer of Camp Hill

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Abilene Christian University: Jenna Clark of Dillsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Widener University: Kayla’Mikaja Belt of Carlisle, Jeffrey Miekley of Carlisle, Gabriella Nye of Shippensburg, Savannah Steger of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Tufts University: Dervla Dolan of Carlisle, Edward Hans of Camp Hill, Elsa Yelk of Boiling Springs