Dean's List for June 6

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Colorado—Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Utah: Clay Hazam of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Julian Cohen of Camp Hill, Jack Dailey of New Cumberland, Matt Edline of Carlisle, Hannah Hess of Newville, Gavin Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Niki Marathe of Mechanicsburg, Riley McDonnell of Mechanicsburg, Nick Perry of Camp Hill, Meg Pomeroy of Shippensburg, Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Kyle Putt of Enola, Andrew Schrock of Camp Hill, Terryl Ferrell of Newville, Ben Martinez of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of the Sciences: Austin Kim of Mechanicsburg, Zoe Timothy of New Bloomfield, Ilham Smaili of Enola, Anne Kim of Mechanicsburg, Brittney Auker of Liverpool, Grace Gillespie of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lycoming College: Joseph Francis of Camp Hill, Catherine McCarty of Mechanicsburg, Emma O’Connor of Mechanicsburg, Derek Wolf of Mechanicsburg, Kira Christian of New Cumberland, Max Crumlich of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Plymouth State University: Andrew Stewart of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Belmont University: Sarah Buda of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Wisconsin-Superior: Anna Njau of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Berry College: Savannah Whitzel of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Hampden-Sydney College: Charles Toomey III of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Clarion University: Avinger Arnold of Camp Hill, Mallory McCurdy of Camp Hill, Zoe Richwine of Camp Hill, Tree Zuzzio of Camp Hill, Allison Matter of Carlisle, Sara Trego of Carlisle, Emily Middlekauff of Mechanicsburg, Damodica Robinson of Mechanicsburg, Smaran Teru of Mechanicsburg, Kali Aughenbaugh of New Cumberland, Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Jia Zhu of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Freed-Hardeman University: Leah Campbell of Millerstown
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!