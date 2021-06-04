Dean's List for June 5

- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Grove City College: Robert Goodrich of Boiling Springs, Kate Spaan of Camp Hill, Bekah Schaeffer of Carlisle, Kevin Ballentine of Carlisle, Caleb Reapsome of Carlisle, Sarah Smith of Carlisle, Paige Snyder of Carlisle, Courtney Middaugh of Dillsburg, Rachel Scheib of Dillsburg, Olivia Foster of Mechanicsburg, Sam Jacobs of Mechanicsburg, Alan Potok of Mechanicsburg, Bram Stockbauer of Mechanicsburg, Jael Compton of Newport, Bryce Deaven of Newport, Cody Gustafson of Newburg, Becky Montoro of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s scholar list at Hinds Community College: Darrell Sykes of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Mansfield University: Caitlin Beauduy of New Cumberland, Catherine Hoover of Enola, Emma Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Kutztown University: Bethany Baker of Carlisle, Johnathan Baublitz of Newville, Eric Bradley of Mechanicsburg, Michaela Carr of Carlisle, Destiny Davis of Enola, Anthony Dellinger of Carlisle, Sadie Doss of Lemoyne, Alyssa Eager of Mechanicsburg, Pamela Edris of Mechanicsburg, Tabitha Felton of New Cumberland, Olivia Fickes of Mechanicsburg, Deidre Forney of New Cumberland, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, McKenna Gooden of Mechanicsburg, Devon Greenwood of Mount Holly Springs, John Hamilton of Mechanicsburg, Jocelyn Hessler of New Cumberland, Anna Hull of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Lawrence of Dillsburg, Sarah Lehman of Duncannon, Collin Levis of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Miller of Duncannon, Alexis Morrow of Landisburg, Kenleigh Mowe of Mount Holly Springs, Alisea Munshower of Dillsburg, Sarah Reidy of Carlisle, Madison Roberto of New Cumberland, Anna Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Sabina Russo of Mechanicsburg, Ella Sandnes of New Cumberland, Danielle Shadle of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Sierer of Camp Hill, Kathleen Silverman of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Smith of Carlisle, Hannah Snyder of Carlisle, Nicholas Thatcher of Camp Hill, Neil Thomas of Carlisle, Evan Thompson of Boiling Springs, Skyler Vasiloff of New Cumberland, Nevada Walker of Camp Hill, Samuel Wetzel of Mount Holly Springs, Pualani Wilder of Mechanicsburg, Cole Winters of Mount Holly Springs
Dean's List for June 5