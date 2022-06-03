Dean's List for June 4

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Vermont: Macrina Gaither of Mechanicsburg, Hilary Rubin of Lemoyne
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Misericordia University: Talia Casarella of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Kayla Handerhan of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mount Aloysius College: Maya Capozzoli of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Stonehill College: Nathan McGill of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Delaware Valley University: Emma Monismith of Newville, Avery Johnson of Carlisle, Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wilkes University: Daniel Wonders of Gardners, Abigail Banks of Shippensburg, De’von James of Mount Holly Springs, Emily Loftus of Shippensburg, Hannah Wilson of New Cumberland, Jonah Nguyen of Enola, Joseph Zvorsky of New Cumberland, Leah Staver of Shippensburg, Morgann Davis of Shippensburg, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Stephen Doherty of Mechanicsburg, Grace O’Toole of Loysville, Kelby Ross of Millerstown, Sara Stone of Elliottsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lebanon Valley College: Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Joshua Otto of Boiling Springs, Kaitlyn Brumbaugh of Mount Holly Springs, Gerard Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Alexandra Ward of Mount Holly Springs, Andrew Spaan of Camp Hill, Jace Fetterman of Carlisle, Alison August of Carlisle, Rachel Bell of Carlisle, Trevor Hamilton of Carlisle, Brooke August of Carlisle, Jacob Kocher of Camp Hill, Aj Frownfelter of New Cumberland, Aubri Noll of Lemoyne, Kaylea Garman of Newburg, Rohan Lala of Mechancisburg, Zachary Garner of Mechancisburg, Amelia Mantione of Mechancisburg, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechancisburg, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechancisburg, Erin Williams of Mechancisburg, Adam Marrazzo of Mechancisburg, Bailey Harper of Mechancisburg, Trent Coulon of Dillsburg, Austin Wright of Enola, Gina Natale of Camp Hill, Amanda Evans of Enola, Taylor Borrell of Enola, Camryn Ruopp of Mechancisburg, Andrew Loy of Millerstown, Anna Lougee of Mechancisburg, Allison Jedrzejek of Dillsburg, Melissa Toribio of Mechancisburg, Samantha Burdette of Shiremanstown, Marcus Walko of Mechancisburg, Emily Kline of Newport, Mallory Anderson of Newport, Walker Klinger of Newport, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Christopher Seltzer of Dillsburg, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Grace Lundvall of New Cumberland, Derrick Hornbaker of Newburg, Leila May of Duncannon, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Mandi Armstrong of Duncannon, Mary Kilcoyne of Camp Hill, Donald McAuliffe of Enola, Jackson Klingaman of New Cumberland, Riley Johnson of Mechancisburg, Matthew Bowman of Mechancisburg, Jessica Rogers of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bloomsburg University: Rebecca Albers of New Cumberland, Miranda Albright of Shiremanstown, Jordyn Arnold of Liverpool, Jarrett Baker of Camp Hill, Jackson Baldini of Mechanicsburg, Caylynn Beinhower of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Berger of Newville, Abigail Bishop of Mechanicsburg, Connor Burrowes of Carlisle, Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Christopher Dare of Camp Hill, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Dietsche of Lemoyne, Laura Duke of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Dunlap of Dillsburg, Madison Ellis of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, McKenna Farner of Ickesburg, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Evin Fisher of Marysville, Ashley Frederick of Enola, Alexis Fuller of Carlisle, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Karina Haldeman of Boiling Springs, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Sierra Hammaker of Carlisle, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Rebekah Hughes of Carlisle, Charlsey Hunter of Camp Hill, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Ian Laessig of Camp Hill, Laurel Lockhaiser of Dillsburg, Luke Martin of Enola, Brianna Metzger of Mount Holly Springs, Emily Morela of Camp Hill, Alexa Newell of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Madison Osanitsch of Shippensburg, Zachary Pellish of New Bloomfield, David Ronan of Carlisle, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Leah Samuel of Enola, Kylee Schultz of Camp Hill, Leo Scolforo of Mechanicsburg, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Mia Shrawder of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Stough of Dillsburg, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Madison Thatcher of Dillsburg, Ella Thomas of Mechanicsburg, Antonina Tozzi of Camp Hill, Mariah Troutman of New Bloomfield, Kayleigh Walters of Carlisle, Paige Waronsky of Mechanicsburg, Monica Wilt of New Cumberland, Olivia Wood of Newport, Haley Zettlemoyer of Marysville
