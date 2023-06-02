- The following students were named to the dean's list of Mount Aloysius College: Maya Capozzoli of Camp Hill, Payton Warner of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Brink of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Moravian University: Helaena Holjes of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Lebanon Valley College: Erin Miller of Newville, Kiersten White of Carlisle, Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Lauryn Trimmer of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Brumbaugh of Mount Holly Springs, Gerard Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Emily Miller of Mount Holly Springs, Joshua Otto of Boiling Springs, Arianna Stenger of Carlisle, Alexandra Ward of Mount Holly Springs, Nathaniel Ebeling of Camp Hill, Andrew Spaan of Camp Hill, Alison Sepkovic of Camp Hill, William Vohs of Carlisle, Wyatt Morrison of Carlisle, Alison August of Carlisle, Jesse Beck of Carlisle, Jace Fetterman of Carlisle, Sierra Young of Carlisle, Jacob Kocher of Camp Hill, Aj Frownfelter of New Cumberland, Aubri Noll of Lemoyne, Jessi Wenger of New Cumberland, Rylie Peffier of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Treadwell of Mechanicsburg, Rohan Lala of Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Sheffield of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Nivedita Dubey of Enola, Amanda Evans of Enola, Madison Poladian of Enola, Victoria Hall of Camp Hill, Elijah McKell of Camp Hill, Lauren Miller of Mechanicsburg, Gina Natale of Camp Hill, Stella Phillips of Enola, Austin Wright of Enola, Katherine Shiffer of Millerstown, Jaclyn Tsimmerman of Camp Hill, Gianna Guay of Mechanicsburg, Chase Gillis of Mechanicsburg, Marcus Walko of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Burdette of Shiremanstown, Michael de Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Anna Lougee of Mechanicsburg, Isabel Owens of Newport, Emily Kline of Newport, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Christopher Seltzer of Dillsburg, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Carter Funk of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Mandi Armstrong of Duncannon, Marcy Kilcoyne of Camp Hill, Matthew Bowman of Mechanicsburg, Donald McAuliffe of Enola
- The following student was named to the honor roll of McPherson College: Brandon Clifford of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Kutztown University: Johnathan Baublitz of Newville, Alison Bender of Shippensburg, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Michaela Carr of Carlisle, Maurice Clark of New Cumberland, Sierah Emerson of Dillsburg, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, Joey Gooden of Mechanicsburg, Sean Hess of Shippensburg, Xavier Kellam of Carlisle, Henry Leardi of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Lehman of Duncannon, Kenleigh Mowe of Mount Holly Springs, Gianna Peters of Carlisle, Dakota Pittinger of Gardners, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Sierer of Camp Hill, Nevada Walker of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Mars Hill University: Andre Gwyn of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Misericordia University: Riley Coon of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Handerhan of Enola, Dara Philippen of Enola
