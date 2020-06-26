Dean's List for June 27

- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University: Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Susquehanna University: Brianna Avey of Mechanicsburg, Owen Blaschak of Dillsburg, Margaret Fanelli of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Goodhart of Boiling Springs, Connor Hamilton of Carlisle, Briana Heinly of Mechanicsburg, Carson Houtz of Duncannon, Hannah Houtz of Landisburg, Shian Knouse of Newport, Jackson Long of Camp Hill, Morgan Markle of Millerstown, Alaina Walls of Camp Hill, Derek Borza of Camp Hill, Eneida Giboyeaux of New Cumberland, Seamus Hanrahan of Enola, Angela McCarty of Dillsburg, Rachel Morehouse of Shippensburg, Deborah Nace of Liverpool, Koby Baker of Duncannon, Chloe Acquaviva of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Adelberg of Carlisle, David Alonso-Rodriguez of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Auchey of Carlisle, Tessa Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Carbaugh of Carlisle, Taylor Ebersole of Dillsburg, Megan Emlet of New Cumberland, Rachel Greenblatt of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Houck of Duncannon, Trent McGuire of Duncannon, Miranda Mutzabaugh of Duncannon, Monet Polny of Camp Hill, Andrea Repetz of New Cumberland, Callie Rohrer of Duncannon, Katelyn Rudy of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Shaffer of Millerstown, Molly Slater of Liverpool, Nickolas Winters of Duncannon, Cameron Wolf of Carlisle, Corbin Worley of Duncannon, Morgan York of Newport, Jacob Brenner of Carlisle, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Zachary Cline of Enola, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Olivia Krise of Enola, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg, Sophie Meadows of New Kingstown, Howard Rankine of Elliottsburg, Erica Sandell of Shippensburg, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Brianna Watts of Duncannon, Molly Young of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the president’s list at College of Charleston: Laura Mowery of Wormleysburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at College of Charleston: Madison Darchicourt of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at DeSales University: Matthew Donley of Enola, Katie Reider of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College: Allison Closs of Carlisle, Alana Hagerty of Dillsburg, Thea Nagle of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Hood College: Lance Coffey of Camp Hill, Ashlee Rowles of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College: Nicholas Balda of Mechanicsburg, Frederick Bish of Camp Hill, Lindsay Grubb of Mechanicsburg, Christina Johns of Newville, Miranda Lape of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island: Kelsey Young of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University: Andrew Luzzatto of Carlisle, Parker Bolz of Carlisle, Payden Masaracchia of Enola, Selin Gore of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Victoria Lowe of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s honors list at Cedarville University: Torrey Gee of Carlisle, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Kristina Sinkonis of Mechanicsburg, Callista Steves of Shippensburg, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Geneva College: Olivia Warner of Boiling Springs, Verity Stine of Carlisle, Shannon Staver of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Clemson University: Samriddh Chaudhari of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Wareham of Dillsburg, Patrick Wiestling of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Clemson University: Garrett Beal of Shermans Dale, Cara Katterman of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Lock Haven University: Kyle Shoop of Boiling Springs, Madeline Foster of Camp Hill, Rachel Lyden of Camp Hill, Julianne Wrightstone of Camp Hill, Cassidy Hoover of Carlisle, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Skyler Barlup of Enola, Arianna Moyer of Enola, Kelley Horm of Mechanicsburg, Tanner Martin of Mechanicsburg, Moira Mihan of Mechanicsburg, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Sydney Segin of Mechanicsburg, Cartier Winters of Mechanicsburg, Gabriel Angus of New Cumberland, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Stephanie Lam of Shippensburg, Alexis Russo of Shiremanstown, Jenna Brobst of Walnut Bottom, Kenneth Messner of Elliottsburg, Scott Messner of Elliottsburg, Moran Lower of Liverpool, Cody Hinterliter of Millerstown, Katie Geyer of Newport, Samantha Bohn of Dillsburg, Scott Leitholf of Dillsburg, Jonathan Ross of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Miami University: Jake Way of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College: Frances Bixby of Carlisle, Luca Colestock of Camp Hill, Matthew Hager of Carlisle, Louie Horning of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Marcus of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Seeber of Enola, Ozlyn Smith of Carlisle, Jackson Wilken of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts: Hailey Ott of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Weiss of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Pranjal Mann of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at University of New Hampshire: Erin Thompson of Boiling Springs, Ridgley Ward of Mechanicsburg, Wylie Phillips of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Marie Barnard of Millerstown, Charlotte Shunk of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania College of Technology: Tiffany Brown of Mechanicsburg, Dakota Clavey of Newville, Anthony Cleary of Carlisle, Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Rachel Gobin of Carlisle, Kristina Holland of Mechanicsburg, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, Amy Lautsbaugh of Enola, Ryan Mahoney of Mount Holly Springs, Abigail Medina of Carlisle, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Sydney Overmiller of mechanicsburg, Austin Perkins of Mechanicsburg, Devin Watson of Shippensburg, Shannon Wescoat of Carlisle, Robyn Wolfe of Shippensburg, Sydney Clugston of Shippensburg, Carson Seese of Shippensburg, Danielle Krasevic of Shermans Dale, MacKenzie Krasevic of Shermans Dale, Jamie Rickert of Duncannon, Skyelar Splain of Liverpool, Becca Still of Newport, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Ethan Rhodes-O’Brien of Dillsburg, McKenna Rosensteel of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Mercer University: Emma Gilliam of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at University of Scranton: William Cantwell of Carlisle, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Hope Joyce of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Oliverio of Carlisle, Danielle Desseyn of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Morret of Boiling Springs, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College: Emma Fisler of Dillsburg, Cade Alioth of Mechanicsburg, Rachael Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Micah Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Bert of Shippensburg, Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Daniel Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Shenandoah University: Nicole Kunkel of Gardners, Korrin Henneman of Newville, Haden Metzler of Camp Hill, Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Noah Riess of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s: Thomas Gamble of Newville, Madeline Kole of Carlisle, Nicholas Lavenberg of Elliottsburg, Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s: Liam Aro of Boiling Springs, Noelle Burley of Marysville, Dustin Doan of Enola, Dylan LaNoue of Boiling Springs, Erin Meagher of Lemoyne, Caleb Padgett of Carlisle, Thomas Savastio of Mechanicsburg, John Wilt of Duncannon, Christen Zuvich of Mechanicsburg, Megan Zuvich of Mechanicsburg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!