Dean's List for June 26

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Endicott College: Caroline Jamieson of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Jamieson of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Frostburg State University: Tyler Fritz of Mechanicsburg, Robert Spitler of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hanna Young of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Shenandoah University: Rachel Lee of Shippensburg, Haden Metzler of Camp Hill, Natalie Lepri of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Todaro of Newville, Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle, Sima Zia of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Muhlenberg College: Ozlyn Smith of Carlisle, Frances Bixby of Carlisle, Louie Horning of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Seeber of Enola, Jackson Wilken of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Hager of Carlisle, Emerson Marles of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Susquehanna University: Chloe Acquaviva of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Alonso of Mechanicsburg, David Alonso-Rodriguez of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Auchey of Carlisle, Koby Baker of Duncannon, Derek Borza of Camp Hill, Jacob Brenner of Carlsile, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Tessa Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Zachary Cline of Enola, Neo Clites of Carlisle, Taylor Ebersole of Dillsburg, Megan Emlet of New Cumberland, Chelsey Forrester of Shippensburg, Kaitlyn Galliher of Duncannon, Eneida Giboyeaux of New Cumberland, Molly Griffith of Gardners, Seamus Hanrahan of Enola, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Sarah Houck of Duncannon, Emily Kalinay of Boiling Springs, Kendra Kent of Shippensburg, Amanda Kresge of New Bloomfield, Olivia Krise of Enola, Olivia Lane of Carlisle, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Kaitlyn Masser of Duncannon, Shania Matthews of Mechanicsburg, Angela McCarty of Dillsburg, John Miller of Boiling Springs, Elizabeth Misner of Duncannon, Rachel Morehouse of Shippensburg, Jack Murray of Camp Hill, Miranda Mutzabaugh of Duncannon, Deborah Nace of Liverpool, Grace Oxenreider of Boiling Springs, Monet Polny of Camp Hill, Howard Rankine of Elliottsburg, Andrea Repetz of New Cumberland, Allison Reyner of Dillsburg, Callie Rohrer of Dunncanon, Katelyn Rudy of Mechanicsburg, Molly Slater of Liverpool, Danielle Smith of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Swarner of Landisburg, Stephanie Thompson of Newburg, Ashley Toomey of Dillsburg, Luke Waldner of Camp Hill, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Brianna Watts of Duncannon, Nickolas Winters of Duncannon, Cameron Wolf of Carlisle, Corbin Worley of Duncannon, Morgan York of Newport, Molly Young of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University: Thomas Gamble of Newville, Nicholas Lavenberg of Elliottsburg, Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mount St. Mary’s: Liam Aro of Boiling Springs, Noelle Burley of Marysville, Christian Cirelli of Mechanicsburg, Jared Griffie of Mount Holly Springs, Damon James of Mount Holly Springs, Dylan LaNoue of Boiling Springs, Caleb Padgett of Carlisle, Maureen Pham of Camp Hill, Dahna Yoon of Dillsburg, Christen Zuvich of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of DeSales University: Margaret O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Carmine Cicalese of Carlsile, Katie Reider of Mechanicsburg, Glenn Rice of Newport
- The following student was named to the president’s list of SUNY Potsdam: Ella Roth of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Norwich University: Payden Masaracchia of Enola, Hannah Kowalewski of Landisburg, Ava Durand of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the American International College: Colleen MacAdam of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Cedar Crest College: Ashlyn Auriemma of Dillsburg, Brice Gardner of Gardners,
- Michaela Jones of Elliottsburg, Lena Polliard of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Ithaca College: Lindsay Grubb of Mechanicsburg, Sushma Saha of Mechanicsburg
- The following students from Perry County were named to the dean’s list of Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Adrienne Grosso of Landisburg, Emma Shope of Landisburg, Camryn Stiffler of Marysville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of New Hampshire: Wylie Phillips of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for June 26