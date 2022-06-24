Dean's List for June 25

The following students were named to the president’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Madison Albert of Carlisle, Anthony Defrank of Mechanicsburg, Isabella DeMark of Carlisle, Tyler Hancock of Enola, Riley Lehman of Mechanicsburg, Paxton Masaracchia of Enola

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Adriana Bender of Dillsburg, Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg, Annika Hummel of Mechanicsburg, Tanner Rutz of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of DeSales University: Rita Salzmann of Carlisle, Erin Wagner of Mechanicsburg, Glenn Rice of Newport

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Wentworth Institute of Technology: Kathleen Gay of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Scranton: Luke Capper of Mechanicsburg, Austin Crouse of Shippensburg, William Cantwell of Carlisle, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Cori Davis of Millerstown, Joseph Lynch of Boiling Springs, Daniel Kosinski of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg, Maximilian Sharkey of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Joshua Turner of Boiling Springs, Ian Reilley of Camp Hill, Lily Berrier of Camp Hill, Hunter Basso of Camp Hill, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Alecedys Clarke of Carlisle, Armela Ferhatovic of Carlisle, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Sarah Tresselt of Carlisle, Hunter Hargraves of Carlisle, Rhys McCarver of Carlisle, Zachary Redcay of Carlisle, Connor O’Burn of Carlisle, Blake Markwood of Dillsburg, Ian Hall of Dillsburg, Jaidyn Bowen of Dillsburg, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Brittany Simoncini of Dillsburg, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Madison Trostle of Loysville, Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlin Dannenberg of Mechanicsburg, Allen Yang of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Logan of Mechanicsburg, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Huffman of Mechanicsburg, Juliana Jones of Mechanicsburg, Ramlo Jire of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Troutman of Mechanicsburg, Lydia Hulshizer of Mechanicsburg, Leanne Meyer of Mount Holly Springs, Andrew Burget of New Bloomfield, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Amanda Weller of New Cumberland, Taren Gingerich of New Cumberland, Trevor Gerst of Shermans Dale, Julianne Cox of Shippensburg, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Robert Weaver of Gardners

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Ohio University: Julia Strine of Carlisle, Jacob Carmack of Mechanicsburg, Emily McKenzie of Dillsburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Weber State University: Molly Holbert of Mechanicsburg

The following student was named to the president’s list of Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola

The following students were named to the dean’s list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg, Kyle Sarnowski of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the president’s list of James Madison University: Ella Willigerod of Camp Hill, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Taylor Thureson of Enola, Courtney Nuss of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of James Madison University: Caleb Kope of Mechanicsburg, Julia Dimino of Carlisle, Jack Negley of Boiling Springs, Haley Ewell of New Cumberland, Renee Lupfer of Carlisle, Erin Harris of Mechanicsburg, Delbert Morehouse of Shippensburg, Hannah Goodwin of Boiling Springs, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Kowalski of Dillsburg, Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Geneva College: Verity Stine of Carlisle

The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Hannah Young of Enola

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Moravian University: Cole Dobyns of Carlisle, Helaena Holjes of Camp Hill

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Susquehanna University: Mollie Bard of Liverpool, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Callie Rohrer of Duncannon, Nickolas Winters of Duncannon, Olivia Krise of Enola, Brianna Watts of Duncannon, Zachary Cline of Enola, Bethany Hanak of Carlisle, Jordan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Morgan York of Newport, Trent McGuire of Duncannon, Luke Waldner of Camp Hill, Olivia Lane of Carlisle, Tessa Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Andrea Repetz of New Cumberland, Monet Polny of Camp Hill, Grace Oxenreider of Boiling Springs, Gabrielle Cameron of Millerstown, Colton Cook of Newport, Brooke Mitchell of Newport, Taylor Ebersole of Dillsburg, Katelyn Rudy of Mechanicsburg, Megan Emlet of New Cumberland, Grace Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Allison Reyner of Dillsburg, Amanda Kresge of New Bloomfield, Bailey Auchey of Carlisle, Jacob Brenner of Carlisle, Corbin Worley of Ducannon, Natalie Shirk of Mechanicsburg, Alanis Castro Pacheco of Enola, David Alonso-Rodriguez of Mechanicsburg, Shania Mathews of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Kent of Shippensburg, Cameron Wolf of Carlisle, Chloe Acquaviva of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Masser of Duncannon, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Miranda Mutzabaugh of Duncannon, Danielle Smith of Mechanicsburg, Molly Slater of Liverpool

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Olivia Frutiger of Camp Hill, Alexxa Powers of Carlisle, Rachel Rineer of Camp Hill, Jannelle Robinson of Lemoyne, Makenzie Smeigh of New Bloomfield, Leah Riegel of Mechanicsburg, Adam Boudreau of Enola, McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0