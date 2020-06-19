Dean's List for June 20

- The following student was named to the deans honor roll at Fort Hays State University: Emily Jay of Shermans Dale
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Jacksonville State University: Hayley Leitzell of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the honors list at Mercy College: Jennifer Herman of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the president’s list at the University of Iowa: Antoinette Goodrich of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Central Penn College: Sydney Adkins of Dillsburg, Keyla Allison of Mechanicsburg, Camillia Anthony of Newport, Marnie Baker of Carlisle, Clayton Benyou of Lemoyne, Lydia Bland of Shiremanstown, Ashyln Bornman of Camp Hill, Alex Brill of New Bloomfield, Tyler Coleman of Carlisle, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Kara Delancey of Shermans Dale, Cierra DeWalt of Newville, Sean Drozynski of Mechanicsburg, Sunni Elmore of New Cumberland, Emily Everhart of Camp Hill, Shirley Fields of Mount Holly Springs, Hannah Garber of Carlisle, Kinsey Gassaway of Dillsburg, Kathryn Gaul of Mechanicsburg, Casey Gochenaur of Duncannon, Jennifer Good of Duncannon, Heather Green of Duncannon, Phillip Harlan of Carlisle, Brianna Hartman of Newburg, Jyvonne Hartnett of Dillsburg, Chris Heilman of Enola, Leslie Heimbaugh of Enola, Kimberly Hess of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Holland of Dillsburg, Zachary Hoover of Carlisle, Garrett Horst of Duncannon, Renee Hosmer of Carlisle, James Hrehowsik of Mechanicsburg, Jack Huang of Enola, Hannah Hughes of New Cumberland, Marissa Joynt of Lemoyne; Suada Katic of Shippensburg, Marina Keller of Landisburg, Luke Knox of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Koontz of Newport, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Pamela Locke of Camp Hill, Christiana Longey of Shiremanstown, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Ian Lukens of Ducannon, Wanxin Luo of Mechanicsburg, Meredith Lynch of New Cumberland, Sunny Markley of Mechanicsburg, Kathleen Martin of Mechanicsburg, Bridget McCarthy of New Cumberland, Melissa McGowan of Shiremanstown, Michelle McGroary of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Metallo of Enola, Chris Monasmith of Carlisle, Ericka Morgan of New Bloomfield, Brandon Mowery of Mechanicsburg, Behnjamyn Mumma of Duncannon, Tonya Myers of Newville, Kyle Neal of Mechanicsburg, James Nelson of Duncannon, Megan Nieding of Carlisle, Disha Patel of Enola, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Tara Pyke of Mechanicsburg, Katelyn Rogalski of Duncannon, Kiersten Sanders of Mechanicsburg, Stephanie Scaff of Marysville, Tyler Shopp of Dillsburg, Garrett Shover of Shermans Dale, Danielle Snyder of Dillsburg, Ashley Still of Enola, Meta Sutton of Shippensburg, Gretchen Switzler of Mechanicsburg, Geoffrey Timothy of Mechanicsburg, Dominic Turo of Mount Holly Sprints, Alexandrea Umberger of New Bloomfield, Brian Walsh of Carlisle, Renitta White of Mechanicsburg, Brandon Woodrow of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list or distinguished dean’s list at Arcadia University: Andrew Cawley of Boiling Springs, Kelsey Mashinski of Mechanicsburg, Michaela Hawkins of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Saint Francis University: Ian Gabig of Camp Hill, Taylor Nesmith of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University: Emilee Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Margaret Biss of Boiling Springs, Cassandra Courtney of Mechanicsburg, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Bailey McDougall of Carlisle, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Marquette University: Erin Fuller of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands: Sara Sherman of Marysville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!