Dean's List for June 19

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Marquette University: Erin Fuller of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Saint Francis University: Samantha Murphy of Carlisle, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Adyson Miller of Newburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Francis University: Ian Gabig of Camp Hill, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle, Sara Richards of Dillsburg, Emilee Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Caroline Bero of Mechanicsburg, Evan Conrad of Mechanicsburg, Maria Ferraro of Mechanicsburg, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of James Madison University: Sarah Brock of Camp Hill, Jordyn Harris of Carlisle, Madison White of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Thureson of Enola, Andrew Sponic of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of James Madison University: Gordon Zwemer of Carlisle, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Louis Peifer of Dillsburg, Anna Grove of Boiling Springs, Hannah Kowalski of Dillsburg, Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the chancellor’s list of the University of South Carolina Beaufort: Olayah Safouan of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Brianna Sariano of Duncannon, Victor Acheson of New Cumberland, Emily Ritter of Newport, Alexxa Powers of Carlisle, Sylenis Butler of Mechanicsburg, Jannelle Robinson of Lemoyne, Leah Riegel of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Kavulak of Mechanicsburg, McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lehigh University: Vincent Rohland of Carlisle, Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Allison Findley of Newburg, Aidan Moretz of New Cumberland, Kyra Boston of Camp Hill, Megan Tomalis of Camp Hill, Andrew Roman of Enola, Gabriel Bonsall of Camp Hill, Alexandra Arp of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Thompson of Enola, Lauren Schell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Anthony Defrank of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Hancock of Enola, Paxton Masaracchia of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Coastal Carolina University: Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Shenandoah University: Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Sima Zia of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of the University of Alabama: Aidan Moyer of Enola, Kennan Wright of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Alabama: Ava Smyth of Camp Hill, Rebecca Reilly of Camp Hill, Savannah Hossfeld of Carlisle, Jerrett King of Mechanicsburg, Megan Prowell of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Northeastern University: Cole Lutcavage of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Rhode Island: Kelsey Young of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lock Haven University: Gabriel Angus of New Cumberland, Skyler Barlup of Enola, Maggie Campbell of Millerstown, Sydney Cauffman of Millerstown, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Annamay Fry of Millerstown, Kelley Horm of Mechanicsburg, Jocelynne Kuhns of Mount Holly Springs, Scott Leitholf of Dillsburg, Rachel Lyden of Camp Hill, Kenneth Messner of Elliottsburg, Scott Messner of Elliottsburg, Moira Miham of Mechanicsburg, Nathaniel Miller of Carlisle, Brianna Miller of Mechanicsburg, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Jonathan Ross of Dillsburg, Kelsey Schultz of Camp Hill, Sydney Segin of Mechanicsburg, Austin Shoop of Mechanicsburg, Casie Stevens of Dillsburg, Kayle Swancer of Duncannon, Duncan Wallace of Enola, Cartier Winters of Mechanicsburg, Julianne Wrightstone of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Widener University: Emily Baker of Newville, Gabriella Nye of Shippensburg, Noah Smeriglio of Mechanicsburg, Savannah Steger of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Moravian College: Cole Dobyns of Carlisle, Shelby Hoffeditz of Shippensburg, Helaena Holjes of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wilkes University: Jonah Nguyen of Enola, Grace O’Toole of Loysville, Catherine Gregoire of New Cumberland, Miranda McKinney of New Cumberland, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Hannah Wilson of New Cumberland, Jakobe Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Isaac Shenton of Shippensburg, Leah Staver of Shippensburg, Morgann Davis of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list of the College of Charleston: Grace Kennedy of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list of Mercer University: Emma Gilliam of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Franklin & Marshall College: Sarah Thompson of Carlisle
Dean's List for June 19