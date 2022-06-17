Dean's List for June 18

The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Ki’Ara Bruce of New Cumberland, Brady Kiehl of New Cumberland, Caitlynn Leffler of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Jasmine Rivera of Camp Hill, Alycia Smith of Carlisle, Jadyn Sultzaberger of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Young of Carlisle

The following student was named to the president’s list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Viola Byer of Carlisle, Allison French of Dillsburg, Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Callista Steves of Shippensburg, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg, Janelle Burd of Enola, Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, Caleb Kowalewski of Landisburg

The following student was named to the president’s list of SUNY Potsdam: Ella Roth of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Delaware: Megan Hess of Camp Hill, Margaret Dolbin of Enola, Anne Johnson of Camp Hill, Joseph Kovach of Mechanicsburg, Allison Einig of Camp Hill, Collin Willard of Carlisle, Madeline Starling of Carlisle, Madeline Waring of Mechanicsburg, Delaney McLaughlin of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Myers of Shippensburg, Mackenzie Hammel of Dillsburg, Elizabeth Pasewark of Mechanicsburg, Anna Wilson of Newville, Emilie Delaye of Camp Hill, Colleen Brubaker of Dillsburg, Erica Paisley of Carlisle, Anna Long of Camp Hill, Amara Kollas of Lemoyne, Sydney Brittain of Shiremanstown, Ella Swope of Enola, Carter Lazarus of Mechanicsburg, Mitchell Gale of Camp Hill, Zachary Serafin of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of William & Mary: Boowa Zarcone of Camp Hill, Emily Lessard of Enola, Claire Wyszynski

The following students were named to the president’s list of the University of Iowa: Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Antoinette Goodrich of Boiling Springs

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Alabama: Aidan Johnston-Walsh of Boiling Springs, Maxime Delaye of Camp Hill, Dayne Shover of Camp Hill, Wesley Dellinger of Carlise, Aidan Moyer of Enola, Isaac White of Landisburg, Jerrett King of Mechanicsburg, Keenan Wright of Shippensburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Missouri State University: Heidi Heinlein of Carlisle

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Norwich University: Hannah Kowalewski of Landisburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0