- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Fairfield University: Joshua Walker of Boiling Springs, Emma Trogner of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Westminster College: Katie Lyons of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s honor roll of Abilene Christian University: Jenna Clark of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Commonwealth University-Mansfield: Galan Allison of Mechanicsburg, Carly Daniels of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Commonwealth University-Mansfield: Hannah Alajlouni of Carlisle, Kylie Bornman of Camp Hill, Meghan Corkle of Millerstown, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Madison Morrett of Marysville, Danelle Shemory of Mechanicsburg, Kenedy Stroup of Millerstown, Olivia Wagner of New Cumberland
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Commonwealth University-Lock Haven: Braedon Campbell of Enola, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Katelynne DeMartyn of Enola, Alexis Detweiler of Newville, Dillon Dick of Camp Hill, Nathan Fetchkam of Newville, Rylee Hall of Newville, Ragen Herrera of Boiling Springs, Jocelynne Kuhns of Mount Holly Springs, Benjamin Landrum of Marysville, Moira Mihan of Mechanicsburg, Colton Myers of Boiling Springs, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Cace Oburn of Carlisle, Shea Paxton of Dillsburg, Matthew Reinard of Camp Hill, John Sheffield of Mechanicsburg, Terrence Soler of Carlisle, Emma Stellfox of Enola, Connor Swope of Dillsburg, Kamga Tresor of New Cumberland, Duncan Wallace of Dillsburg, Paige Yingst of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg: Miranda Albright of Shiremanstown, Ava Aloisi of Mechanicsburg, Jayme Baker of Camp Hill, Tucker Ball of New Cumberland, Madison Bartlett of Enola, Alyssa Bear of Carlisle, Caylynn Beinhower of New Cumberland, Tyler Berger of Newville, Scott Bornman of Enola, Christopher Cervantes of Camp Hill, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Daniel Crouse of Shippensburg, Grace D’Agostino of New Cumberland, Kirsten Deckert of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Diehl of Liverpool, Madison Ellis of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Mckenna Farner of Ickesburg, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Sarah Flanders of Newport, Diego Frances of Marysville, Ashley Frederick of Enola, Gavin Garlinger of Camp Hill, Erika Gerberich of Newburg, Sophia Gish of Mechanicsburg, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Karina Haldeman of Boiling Springs, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Erica Hockenberry of Duncannon, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Rebekah Hughes of Carlisle, Charlsey Hunter of Camp Hill, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Marlee Johnson of Newville, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Skylar Kaufell of Newport, Lauren Kierzkowski of Shippensburg, Kennedy Kornfeld of Mechanicsburg, Ian Laessig of Camp Hill, Caitlyn Lauver of Mechanicsburg, Andrea Magaro of Enola, Sarah Magee of Shermans Dale, Lauke Martin of Enola, Sofia Meier of Dillsburg, Tessa Miller of Mechanicsburg, Kya Mirana of Enola, Alexa Newell of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Nickum of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Marie O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Madison Osanitsch of Shippensburg, Kirstin Reinard of Camp Hill, Lacey Reisinger of Ickesburg, Justin Resto of Camp Hill, David Ronan of Carlisle, Zoe Rutter of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Schultz of Camp Hill, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Kelsey Sheffe of Carlisle, Mia Shrawder of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Smith of Carlisle, Jonice Storere of Camp Hill, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Madison Taylor of Mount Holly Springs, Madison Thatcher of Dillsburg, Savannah Tiday of Mechanicsburg, Mariah Troutman of New Bloomfield, Paige Waronsky of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Way of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Wood of Newport, Haley Zettlemoyer of Marysville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: John Crosby of Mechanicsburg, Abigail George of Mechanicsburg, Kim-anh Nguyen of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Shuster of Camp Hill, Caleb Smith of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Siena College: Jessica Knaub of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Emory & Henry College: Sara Bender of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Muhlenberg College: Grace Hoffman of Carlisle, Leann Koppenhofer of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Saint Francis University: Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg, Madelyn Lersch of New Cumberland, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Samantha Murphy of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Francis University: Holly Bressler of Duncannon, Maria Ferraro of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Fromm of Carlisle, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Masser of Duncannon, Ami Mattingly of Mechanicsburg, Adyson Miller of Newburg, Sara Richards of Dillsburg, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle, Sara Turner of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Missouri State University: Heidi Heinlein of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lehigh University: Gabe Bonsall of Camp Hill, Kyra Boston of Camp Hill, Katie Bui of New Cumberland, Katrina Bui of New Cumberland, Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Declan Fitzpatrick of Camp Hill, Vinnie Rohland of Carlisle, Drew Roman of Enola, Lauren Schell of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Thompson of Enola, Gibran Varahrami of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of William & Mary: Boowa Zarcone of Camp Hill, Morgan Pontious of Carlisle, Emily Lessard of Enola, Lily Saunders of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Iowa: Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Allison French of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Roger Williams University: Jules Gerstner of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Connecticut: Kyra Place of Enola, Lihong Weng of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Rhode Island: McKaylee Swatt of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Lane Lannan of Liverpool, Teylor Greene of Marysville, Grace Burget of New Bloomfield, Andrew Boore of Shermans Dale