Dean's List for June 13

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Micaela Blough of Camp Hill, Quinn Bonney of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Kiara Bruce of New Cumberland, Lauren Eby of Dillsburg, Kara Getty of Camp Hill, Jordan Hertz of Mechanicsburg, Maggie Jackson of Carlisle, Cheyenne John of Shippensburg, Caitlynn Leffler of Mechanicsburg, Victor Leitzel of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Mansfield of New Cumberland, Jasmine Rivera of Shermans Dale, Madison Shughart of Carlisle, Jadyn Sultzaberger of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Young of Carlisle
