Dean's List for June 12

- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Vincent College: Elizabeth Hall of Carlisle, William Schiffer of Carlisle, Madelyn Montefour of Mechanicsburg, Erica Smiley of Mechanicsburg, Scott Root of New Cumberland, Karleigh Wayne of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands: Sara Sherman of Marysville
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University if Wisconsin-Madison: Greg LaBine of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University: Matthew Bird of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Mansfield University: Elizabeth Anderson of Newville, Emily Gally of Carlisle, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Madison Morrett of Marysville, Logan Nutt of Mechanicsburg, Kenedy Stroup of Millerstown, Sydney Thompson of Boiling Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Duquesne University: Maura Fleming of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior: Cara Steede of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Clairice Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Gonzaga University: Lindsey Evers of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa: Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Antoinette Goodrich of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont: Alexandra Crosby of Mechanicsburg, Ainsley Morton of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University: Heart Benner of Camp Hill, Emily McKenzie of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Connecticut College: Ava Spitzer of Camp Hill
- The following students were named the dean’s list at Bloomsburg University: Nicolas Arnold of Mechanicsburg, Ashlynn Ashmore of Carlisle, Colin Auriemma of Dillsburg, Jarrett Baker of Camp Hill, Jayme Baker of Camp Hill, Tucker Ball of New Cumberland, Ashley Barber of Dillsburg, Abigail Bishop of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Bruder of Marysville, Savannah Buck of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Butler of Camp Hill, Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Taijuan Carothers of Loysville, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Daniel Crouse of Shippensburg, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Deitsche of Lemoyne, Cara Eschenmann of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Mckenna Farner of Ickesburg, Miranda Fawver of Millerstown, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Evin Fisher of Marysville, Sarah Flanders of Newport, Alexis Fuller of Carlisle, Eric Gerow of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Gipe of Carlisle, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Sierra Hammaker of Carlisle, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Tehya Hosey of Lemoyne, Ethan Houston of Carlisle, Rebekah Hughes of Carlisle, Elisabeth Jackson of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Tiffani Johnson of Enola, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Allyson Kaufell of Newport, Jessica Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Laela Kwitoski of Mechanicsburg, Jackie Lithgow of Carlisle, Laurel Lokhaiser of Dillsburg, Kelly MacDonald of Millerstown, Luke Martin of Enola, Mary Matscavage of Enola, Colm Maxey of Newport, Taylor Mayberry of Carlisle, Brianna Metzger of Mount Holly Springs, Tessa Miller of Mechanicsburg, Anaya Montgomery of Carlisle, Gita Mukundan of Mechanicsburg, Lillianna Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Madison Osanitsch of Shippensburg, Lucas Pertschi of Camp Hill, Matthew Philp of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Prowell of Shermans Dale, Olivia Rampulla of Carlisle, Leah Reday of Dillsburg, Sydney Rimmer of Mechanicsburg, David Ronan of Carlisle, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Zoe Rutter of Mechanicsburg, Leah Samuel of Enola, Abigail Schaefer of Newville, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Meghan Smith of Duncannon, Melissa Stough of Dillsburg, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Kendyl Swank of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Thomas of Carlisle, Savannah Tiday of Mechanicsburg, Antonina Tozzi of Camp Hill, Kayleigh Walters of Carlisle, Kayla Weaver of Loysville, Regan Wickerham of New Cumberland, Cassidy Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Wood of Newport, Willow Yorlets of Mechanicsburg, Haley Zettlemoyer of Marysville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University: Jordan Allen of Dillsburg, Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Connor Benfield of Carlisle, Olivia Black of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Byers of Newburg, Avery Clukey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Erb of Mechanicsburg, Ahsley Hall of Mechanicsburg, Darian Humer of New Bloomfield, Erin Lee of Shippensburg, Maitlyn Mahon of Camp hill, Trysten McDonald of Camp Hill, Benjamin McEldowney of Boiling Springs, Samuel McMullan of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Dominique Pelayo of Enola, Logan Racer of Dillsburg, Reily Robinson of Camp Hill, Jesse Sheaffer of Millerstown, Zsuzsanna Smith of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Stuckey of Dillsburg, Kessa Stydinger of Landisburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for June 12