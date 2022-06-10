Dean's List for June 11

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Joseph Carey of Camp Hill, Ben Freedenberg of Camp Hill, Nick Perry of Camp Hill, Daniel Sheehan of Camp Hill, Meredith Sheehan of Camp Hill, Matt Edlin of Carlisle, Sara DeMichele of Mechanicsburg, Mara McInroy of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Paul of Mechanicsburg, Matt Otto of Mechanicsburg, Meg Pomeroy of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lehigh University: Gabriel Bonsall of Camp Hill, Kyra Boston of Camp Hill, Brady Coleman of Shippensburg, Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Allison Findley of Newburg, Andrew Roman of Enola, Tyler Thompson of Enola, Gibran Varahrami of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Slippery Rock University: Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Connor Benfield of Carlisle, Avery Clukey of Mechanicsburg, Aidan Cornman of Carlisle, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Accalia Decker of Shermans Dale, Sarah Dodds of Dillsburg, Alexander Hetzel of Enola, Emma Lawyer of Boiling Springs, Maitlyn Mahon of Camp Hill, Krista McCormack of Duncannon, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Logan Racer of Dillsburg, Nathaniel Richwine of Enola, Zsuzsanna Smith of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Smith of New Bloomfield, Taylor Snyder of Dillsburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Wynne of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Westminster College: Katie Lyons of Shippensburg, Joshua Collins of New Bloomfield
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Hood College: Alex Dudziak of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Ashlee Rowles of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Iowa State University: Matthew Bird of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Kutztown University: Johnathan Baublitz of Newville, Allison Beecher of Newville, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Eric Bradley of Mechanicsburg, Michaela Carr of Carlisle, Destiny Davis of Enola, Sadie Doss of Lemoyne, Alyssa Eager of Mechanicsburg, Pamela Edris of Mechanicsburg, Deidre Forney of New Cumberland, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, Madeline Hartmann of Mechanicsburg, Sean Hess of Shippensburg, Caleb Lawrence of Dillsburg, Sarah Lehman of Duncannon, Collin Levis of Mechanicsburg, Liam Looker of New Cumberland, Taylor Miller of Duncannon, Alexis Morrow of Landisburg, Kenleigh Mowe of Mount Holly Springs, Dakota Pittinger of Gardners, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Ella Sandnes of New Cumberland, Kylee Sierer of Camp Hill, Ashley Smith of Carlisle, Sydney Stupka of New Cumberland, Nevada Walker of Camp Hill, Pualani Wilder of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Shenandoah University: Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Haley Gilbert of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Saint Francis University: Elizabeth Fromm of Carlisle, Olivia Muffitt of Newport, Samantha Murphy of Carlisle, Megan Resinfelder of Shippensburg, Sophie Rice of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Francis University: Caroline Bero of Mechanicsburg, Julia Breneman of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Hare of Dillsburg, Abbigail Kirsch of Camp Hill, Allison Kirsch of Camp Hill, Blake Liprando of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Masser of Duncannon, Adyson Miller of Newburg, Sara Richards of Dillsburg, Nathaniel Stevens of Carlisle