- The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Delilah Bachman of Carlisle, Kiley Barnhart of Carlisle, Madeline Berrier of Camp Hill, Andrew Burget of New Cumberland, Seila Cavka of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlin Dannenberg of Mechanicsburg, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Ian Hall of Dillsburg, Ramlo Jire of Mechanicsburg, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Rhys McCarver of Carlisle, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Connor Oburn of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Cole Pynes of Camp Hill, Ian Reilly of Camp Hill, Jordyn Roberts of New Cumberland, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Amanda Weller of New Cumberland, Taylor Wickard of Carlisle, Vivian Wilkinson of Mechanicsburg, Allen Yang of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Shenandoah University: Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle, Elexis Stouffer of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Shenandoah University: Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Peyton Lubinsky of Carlisle, Tyler Mullen of Shippensburg, Kaylee Trumper of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Slippery Rock University: Mercedes Aleshire of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Accalia Decker of Shermans Dale, Sarah Dodds of Dillsburg, Robert Jose Fajardo of Mechanicsburg, Hayley Franks of Mechanicsburg, Ella Goodling of Shermans Dale, Dalaney Lyons of Dillsburg, Alfred Mueller of Camp Hill, Katelyn Mumma of New Cumberland, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Ryan Naugle of Dillsburg, Sarah Roland of Mechanicsburg, Zsuzsanna Smith of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Smith of New Bloomfield, Taylor Snyder of Dillsburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Alex Tetkoskie of Mechanicsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Wynne of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Messiah University: Josiah Zwally of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Morehead State University: Amanda Murin of Carlisle, Selja Podzic of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Stonehill College: Nathan McGill of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Iowa State University: Matthew Bird of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Tyler Dunn of Boiling Springs, Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Joseph Carey of Camp Hill, Jake Perry of Camp Hill, Matt Edlin of Carlisle, AP Howell of Carlisle, Kyle Putt of Enola, Ethan Beachy of Gardners, Jennifer Bolden of Mechanicsburg, Sara DeMichele of Mechanicsburg, Mara McInroy of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Paul of Mechanicsburg, Puja Velani of Mechanicsburg, Matt Otto of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Lauren Eby of Dillsburg, Mia Estep of Shippensburg, Carson Garvey of Boiling Springs, Caitlynn Leffler of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Alycia Smith of Carlisle, Ashley Troutman of Mount Holly Springs, Benjamin Weber of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania Western University: Camera Bailey of Carlisle, John Noll of Mechanicsburg, Joseph French of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Witter of Carlisle, Morgan Sayers of Mount Holly Springs, Kayla Starr of Camp Hill, Gianna Silvetti of Camp Hill, Sequoia Spaar of Marysville, Jeremy Thomas
- of Shippensburg, Brady Olsen of Carlisle, Thankful Rocca of Boiling Springs, Braiden Hitchings of Mechanicsburg, Raquita Williams of Mechanicsburg, Jennifer Palmer of Camp Hill, Ariana Futch of Mechanicsburg, Harini Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Morret of Boiling Springs, Haven Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Robert Ball of Carlisle, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Trenten Smith of New Cumberland, Hailey Dobb of Camp Hill, Kyla Drumm of Enola, Asher Mangus of Mechanicsburg, Haydn Paxton of Dillsburg, Cheyenne Shughart of Shermans Dale, Gavin Mitsdarfer of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Hofstra University: Emma Cerrelli of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of James Madison University: Erin Harris of Mechanicsburg, Renee Lupfer of Carlisle, Caroline Neely of Enola, Courtney Nuss of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Parsons of Mechanicsburg, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Marena Williams of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of James Madison University: Delaney Campbell of Elliottsburg, Emma Cantor of Mechanicsburg, Shea Col
- lins of Boiling Springs, Hannah Goodwin of Boiling Springs, Jordyn Harris of Carlisle, Gemma Pykosh of Mechanicsburg, Ella Willigerod of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Sara Ortenzio of Lemoyne, Luke Gensbigler of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg, Jonas Fowler of Carlisle, Kyle Sarnowski of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Elaina Beckett of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Susquehanna University: Melissa Alonso of Camp Hill, Thomas Hallahan of Camp Hill, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Luke Waldner of Camp Hill, Molly Young, Emma Ahl of Carlisle, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Olivia Lane of Carlisle, Kirsten Weirich of Carlisle, Zachary Cline of Enola, Olivia Krise of Enola, Lexis Lambert of Enola, Emmit Miller of Enola, Ashley Brickner of Mechanicsburg, Grace Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Grant Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Staton of Mechanicsburg, Alayna Stoner of Mechanicsburg, Chelsey Forrester of Shippensburg, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Lewis University: Mia Pesavento of Enola
