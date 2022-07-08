Dean's List for July 9

- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Utah: Drew Shaffer of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Clarion University of Pennsylvania: Heather Bakermans of Boiling Springs, Kyla Drumm of Enola, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Ariana Futch of Mechanicsburg, Haven Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Raquita Williams of Mechanicsburg, Kali Aughenbaugh of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Tampa: Theodore Hill of Mechanicsburg, John Coomes of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Hamilton College: Jonathan Setzer of Camp Hill