Dean's List for July 25

- he following student was named to the dean’s list at Boston University: Yeojin Jung of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Edward McManus of Carlisle
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University: Robert Spitler of Mechanicsburg, Morgan Stum of Landisburg, Madana Tigyer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University: Riley Cordle of Mechanicsburg, Madison Georgiana of Mechanicsburg, Zanita-Zofia Maawac of Carlisle
