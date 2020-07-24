Dean's List for July 25

Dean's List for July 25

    • he following student was named to the dean’s list at Boston University: Yeojin Jung of Mechanicsburg
    • The following student was named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Edward McManus of Carlisle

    The following students were named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University: Robert Spitler of Mechanicsburg, Morgan Stum of Landisburg, Madana Tigyer of Shippensburg

    • The following students were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University: Riley Cordle of Mechanicsburg, Madison Georgiana of Mechanicsburg, Zanita-Zofia Maawac of Carlisle
