Dean's List for July 24

- The following students were named to the commendation list of Gettysburg College: Andrew Casher of Carlisle, Joseph Hadley of Carlisle, Samantha Martin of Carlisle, Alicia Patterson of Enola, Abigail Russell of Carlisle, Garrison Smith of Mechanicsburg, Cole Wanner of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Gettysburg College: Andrew Adam of Mechanicsburg, Zoe Bender of Shippensburg, Laurel Bennett of Carlisle, Ashlyn Booher of Boiling Springs, Meredith Brown of Landisburg, Brett Burton of Plainfield, Matthew Canonizado of Mechanicsburg, Ian Cook of Mechanicsburg, Grace Daihl-Gochenauer of Shippensburg, Lauren Dardick of Camp Hill, Julia Dethlefs of Mechanicsburg, Mallory Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Emily Eveland of Shippensburg, Emily Hoffman of Enola, Noah Kennedy of Shippensburg, Ezequiel Linares of Gardners, Ryzeson Maravich of Shippensburg, Zoe Marinacci of Plainfield, Mary Margaret McCormack of Camp Hill, Madison Miller of Shippensburg, Alyssa Miller of Enola, Domenico Mirarchi of Camp Hill, James Post of Mechanicsburg, Sabrina Robinette of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Roy of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Sauve of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Hofstra University: Grace Kratosky of Camp Hill, Lily Rivera of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Albright College: Paige Westra of Camp Hill, Bailey Lehman of Carlisle, Makenzie Mettler of New Cumberland
Dean’s List