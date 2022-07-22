Dean's List for July 23

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Chatham University: Gretchen Sprague of Boiling Springs, Morgan Butler of Camp Hill, Sophia DiPietro of Camp Hill, Hunter Swartz of Carlisle, Nora Robb of New Bloomfield, Sarah Baker of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of SUNY Morrisville: Kayla Wevodau of Enola, Tiana Terry of Liverpool
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Endicott College: Thomas Jamieson of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Montclair State University: Mogran Spiecker of Boiling Springs, Julia Voyack of Carlisle, William Youse of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Ithaca College: Lucretius Rutkowski of Mechanicsburg