Dean's List for July 2

Deans List logo
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Muhlenberg College: Frances Bixby of Carlisle, Luca Colestock of Camp Hill, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Seeber of Enola, Ozlyn Smith of Carlisle, Jackson Wilken of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the president’s list of the College of Charleston: Reiley Fox of Carlisle, Brendan Webb of Dillsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of Charleston: Grace Kennedy of Dillsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Edinboro University: Natalie Armes of New Cumberland, Cameron Miller of Carlisle, Haydn Paxton of Dillsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bryant University: Trystan Salvador of Mechanicsburg
  • The following student was named to the dean’s list of Chatham University School of Health Sciences: Emma Mays of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Vincent College: Madelyn Montefour of Mechanicsburg, Antonio Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Scott Root of New Cumberland
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Connecticut: Grace Diskin of Mechanicsburg, Lihong Weng of Mechanicsburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wheaton College: Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Micah Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg, Josiah Steffan of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Bert of Shippensburg
  • The following students were named to the dean’s list of Frostburg State University: Madana Tigyer of Shippensburg, Logan Tokle of Mechanicsburg
