- The following student was named to the president’s list of Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Mary’s College: Evan Arnold of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Grant Franko of Dillsburg, Harrison Re of Mechanicsburg, Tommy Delp of Boiling Springs, David Smith of Enola, Pranav Repaka of Mechanicsburg, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, Michael Smith of Mechanicsburg, Cameron Carey of Carlisle, Heather Taylor of Camp Hill, Miguel Hsu of Camp Hill, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Shriya Wani of Mechanicsburg, Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Jimmy Logan of Shippensburg, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Riley Huff of Mount Holly Springs, Anna Rhody of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Delaware Valley University: Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Montclair State University: Julia Voyack of Carlisle, William Youse of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Hamilton College: Jonathan Setzer of Camp Hill
Dean's List for July 17