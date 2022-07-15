Dean's List for July 16

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Hartford: Anjali Velani of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of New England: Montana Stephens of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Virginia: Olivia Maddux
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Widener University: Amber Pariseau of Gardners, Savannah Steger of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Rochester Institute of Technology: Harrison Re of Mechanicsburg, Tommy Delp of Boiling Springs, Kristen Cassar of Dillsburg, Drew Smith of Enola, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, Sam Kulp of Carlisle, Amy Fasnacht of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Schlegel of Camp Hill, Luke Wyland of Mechanicsburg, Jon Orris of Carlisle, Eleanor Green of Carlisle, Zachary Browne of Enola, Alex Haubert of Mechanicsburg, Cameron Carey of Carlisle, Jordan Fletcher of Mechanicsburg, Liam Strouse of Dillsburg, Shriya Wani of Mechanicsburg, Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Ethan Lucas of Shermans Dale, Josh Lichtel of Mechanicsburg, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Anna Rhody of Carlisle, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Roger Williams University: Jules Gerstner of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Dickinson College: Jack Drda of Camp Hill, Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Elsa Hritz of Carlisle, Dzejlana Mehmedovic of Carlisle, Olivia Renault of Carlisle, Sid Lamsal of Enola, Nicole Mandak of Enola, Evan Bechtel of Gardners, Vanessa Abraham of Mechanicsburg, Patrick Caffrey of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Rice of Mechanicsburg, Skylar Skarupa of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Kalamazoo College: Josetta Checkett of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of HACC: Emily Giroux of Boiling Springs, Levi White of Boiling Springs, Corey Adams of Camp Hill, Daniela Bazan of Camp Hill, Tanesha Blackledge of Camp Hill, Julia Bond of Camp Hill, Victoria Brown of Camp Hill, Christopher Cervantes of Camp Hill, Stacy Champion of Camp Hill, Jamison Count of Camp Hill, Caitlin Daniel of Camp Hill, Amel Dedic of Camp Hill, Heather DeFehr of Camp Hill, Julia Dolimpio of Camp Hill, Brittany Falchek of Camp Hill, Ross Faux of Camp Hill, Jenna Flenner of Camp Hill, Alainna Garlick of Camp Hill, Elise Gehosky of Camp Hill, Kelsie Hallahan of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Hawke of Camp Hill, Aween Karim of Camp Hill, Ioanna Karra of Camp Hill, Wyatt Lewis of Camp Hill, Abigail Maliyekkal of Camp Hill, Joshua Marks of Camp Hill, Kathryn Mehaffie of Camp Hill, Aaron Meyer of Camp Hill, Nicole Moyer of Camp Hill, Jazmin Passo of Camp Hill, Alex Pearce of Camp Hill, Phuong Pham of Camp Hill, Skyler Polkinghorn of Camp Hill, Adrian Sanchez Nieves of Camp Hill, Benjamin Weber of Camp Hill, Zyler Woof of Camp Hill, Gabrielle Yaremchak of Camp Hill, Farha Ali of Carlisle, Dinela Alic of Carlisle, Haoua Amadou Kindo of Carlisle, George Banks of Carlisle, Alexia Burge of Carlisle, Adon Deitch of Carlisle, Dominick DeLorenzo of Carlisle, Amanda Erickson of Carlisle, Clara Forbeck of Carlisle, Samantha Harting of Carlisle, Maddie Hawkins of Carlisle, Kyra Henry of Carlisle, Carter Jerosky of Carlisle, Sydney Jones of Carlisle, Kassidy Killinger of Carlisle, Delainey Koons of Carlisle, Hamza Korkutovic of Carlisle, Bruce LaRose of Carlisle, Elyssa Lau of Carlisle, Michaela Lipscomb of Carlisle, John Lopiparo of Carlisle, Sean Maag of Carlisle, Riley MacIntyre of Carlisle, Emma Mackereth of Carlisle, Yesenia Martinez of Carlisle, Jacob McCombs of Carlisle, Bianca Motter of Carlisle, Nicholas Murin of Carlisle, Mahnoor Nadeem of Carlisle, Nathan Oiler of Carlisle, Liam Orr of Carlisle, Brandy Ross of Carlisle, Toni Sprouse of Carlisle, Jessica Trial of Carlisle, Ethan Waleski of Carlisle, Michael Yeager of Carlisle, Johnathon Askey-Utzman of Enola, Pedro Black of Enola, Chasity Bluett of Enola, Zakaria Chaina of Enola, Samantha Chin of Enola, Hannah Gerhart of Enola, Eden Gourdier of Enola, Matthew Hagen of Enola, Ryan Handerhan of Enola, Aliyah Hewitt of Enola, Kristopher Hicks of Enola, Terry Lemley of Enola, Cassandra Loop of Enola, Madison O’Donnell of Enola, Gregory Olejniczak of Enola, Sarah Pauley of Enola, Jonathan Rodriquez of Enola, Alayna Shepler of Enola, Trevor Smith of Enola, Morgan Stoltzfus of Enola, Jasmine Cuza of Lemoyne, Sosanna Gerges of Lemoyne, Fiona Hilt of Lemoyne, Jamie Pell of Lemoyne, Hodan Abdirahman of Mechanicsburg, Najma Adbirahman of Mechanicsburg, Justin Albright of Mechanicsburg, Mercedes Aleshire of Mechanicsburg, Saad Ali of Mechanicsburg, Michael Allen of Mechanicsburg, Gwenyth Almeida of Mechanicsburg, Sirad Aouled of Mechanicsburg, Madelana Bachman of Mechanicsburg, Maria Beya of Mechanicsburg, Daisy Bowen-Wilde of Mechanicsburg, Emma Brooks of Mechanicsburg, Jonathan Bulgrien of Mechanicsburg, Paige Carpenter of Mechanicsburg, Michelle Carton of Mechanicsburg, Emily Castellano of Mechanicsburg, Sara Chelednik of Mechanicsburg, Ji Chun of Mechanicsburg, Omar Colad of Mechanicsburg, Anelyse Croft of Mechanicsburg, Casey Dawson of Mechanicsburg, Cameron Deimler of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Dennison of Mechanicsburg, Emily Emeigh of Mechanicsburg, Erin Eppig of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fake of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Fenicle of Mechanicsburg, Darren Flowers of Mechanicsburg, Sachet Ghimire of
Mechanicsburg, Bhumika Gurung of Mechanicsburg, Karson Hair of Mechanicsburg, Aberrazak Hammou of Mechanicsburg, Charles Hill of Mechanicsburg, Sabrina Hockley of Mechanicsburg, Aadil Kakkidi of Mechanicsburg, Benisha Khanal of Mechanicsburg, Kiersten Knepp of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Kozlovac of Mechanicsburg, Eric Lasek of Mechanicsburg, Jason Laskoski of Mechanicsburg, Kelly Lebo of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Leinberger of Mechanicsburg, Grace Mahar of Mechanicsburg, Rezna Mahmoud of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin McCrea of Mechanicsburg, Drew McIntyre of Mechanicsburg, MiAngel McRae of Mechanicsburg, Joleia Minahan of Mechanicsburg, Adeline Musselman of Mechanicsburg, Alexandra Nasatka of Mechanicsburg, Kemonte Oakley-Kemper of Mechanicsburg, Lilyan Pallis of Mechanicsburg, Kira Paredes of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Parmer of Mechanicsburg, Tanner Patchett of Mechanicsburg, Binal Patel of Mechanicsburg, Zeljana Petrovic of Mechanicsburg, Anna Post of Mechanicsburg, Dustin Rider of Mechanicsburg, Logan Rohaly of Mechanicsburg, Luke Schwartz of Mechanicsburg, Alexis Semder of Mechanicsburg, Ambar Siddiqui of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Staley of Mechanicsburg, Isabella Tawadrouse of Mechanicsburg, Alex Tetkoskie of Mechanicsburg, Chase Tillman of Mechanicsburg, Shalyn Whetstone of Mechanicsburg, Aysa Wingate of Mechanicsburg, Emily Worley of Mechanicsburg, Selena Young of Mechanicsburg, Mindy Zheng of Mechanicsburg, Bryauna Croft of Mount Holly Springs, Hunter Wilson of Mount Holly Springs, Sheily Aponte Lorenzo of New Cumberland, Scott Bass of New Cumberland, Mallory Bocchino of New Cumberland, Lindsay Brucklacher of New Cumberland, Kalyka Dietz of New Cumberland, Kali Elmore of New Cumberland, Katherine Lex of New Cumberland, Ryan Mahoney of New Cumberland, Lachlan McCauley of New Cumberland, Cayla Reutter of New Cumberland, Soraya Sadeghpour of New Cumberland, Sara Swinnich of New Cumberland, Deryn Varney of New Cumberland, Jacques Weedon of New Cumberland, Francis Moore of Newburg, Debi Griffie of Newville, Morgan Mickle of Newville, Richard Soccio of Newville, Timothy Wagner of Newville, Genevieve White of Newville, William Bullock of Shippensburg, Ariel Foutz of Shippensburg, Cory Latchford of Shippensburg, Melynda McGinnis of Shippensburg, Breawna Short of Shippensburg, Zachary Gantz of Walnut Bottom, Emma Daron of Gardners, Raul Rosado of Gardners, William Schmaling of Gardners, Kaitlyn Starner of Gardners, William Yates of Gardners, Brittany Bower of Duncannon, Paige Burger of Duncannon, Tina Hayes of Duncannon, Emily Jenkins of Duncannon, Faith Myers of Duncannon, Micah Oiler of Duncannon, Kaleigh Spease of Duncannon, Kaitlyn Witiak of Duncannon, Erik Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Aiden Russell of Elliottsburg, Lacey Reisinger of Ickesburg, Tayler Sanno of Landisburg, Emily Swann of Liverpool, Julian Beaston of Loysville, Myah Beaston of Loysville, Madison Shull of Loysville, Francis Boyer of Marysville, Madison Murray of Marysville, Spencer Muzic of Marysville, Michaela Todaro of Marysville, Josie Camerlin of Millerstown, William Finkenbinder of Millerstown, Emily McGowan of Millerstown, Sean Willow of Millerstown, Bridgette Cless of New Bloomfield, Brittany Ryan of New Bloomfield, Camryn Smeigh of New Bloomfield, Hannah Barr of Newport, Grant Kauffman of Newport, Daniel O’Toole of Newport, Isabel Owens of Newport, Brian Penica of Newport, Ella Goodling of Shermans Dale, Nathan Rottiers of Shermans Dale, Jordan Bissell of Dillsburg, Colin Coy of Dillsburg, Sarah Fraker of Dillsburg, Valerie Furlow of Dillsburg, Montana Koepke of Dillsburg, Tyler Letts of Dillsburg, Saralyn Patterson of Dillsburg, Emalee Peterson of Dillsburg, Kyla Standford of Dillsburg, Jared Sutch of Dillsburg