Dean's List for July 11

- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Rohde of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Millar of Dillsburg, Megan Kosman of Mechanicsburg, Grant Franko of Dillsburg, David Smith of Enola, Danielle Bentley of New Bloomfield, Kate Bennett of Carlisle, Pranav Repaka of Mechanicsburg, Molly Van Dyke of Mechanicsburg, Ben Sloat of Boiling Springs, David Patch of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Browne of Enola, Alex Haubert of Mechanicsburg, Michael Smith of Enola, Cameron Carey of Carlisle, Nikita Fox of Camp Hill, Juho Choi of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Rhody of Carlisle, Nick Bryan of Camp Hill, Hayden Gallagher of Enola, Lyz Rider of Mechanicsburg, Anna Rhody of Carlisle, Chris Carroll of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University: Hanna Cordle of Mechanicsburg, Noah Egolf of Shermans Dale, Francis Lafferty of Lemoyne, Georgianna Mladenoff of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University: Karis Hench of Mechanicsburg, Paston Masarocchia of Enola, Mikaela Straw of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University: Lindsey Evans of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at James Madison University: Anna Grove of Boiling Springs, Kersten Wolf of Carlisle, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Madeline Rorhbaugh of Carlisle, Madison White of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Frye of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Olofson of Mechanicsburg, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Ihnat of Mechanicsburg, Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg, Brenna Quigley of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the president’s list at James Madison University: Elizabeth Neslund of Carlisle, Sarah Brock of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Shenandoah University: Rachel Lee of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at American International College: Colleen MacAdam of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Harding University: Jewel Gilbert of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College: Anna Heath of Newport
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Dani Welsh of Carlisle, Hannah Young of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Wofford College: Lydia Estes of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware: Adam Balvanz of Enola, Jonathan Barnes of Carlisle, Isaiah Bell of Carlisle, Margaret Dolbin of Enola, Allison Einig of Camp Hill, Alyssa Flanagan of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Flenner of Camp Hill, Rebecca Harbert of Camp Hill, Kelci Henninger of Enola, Megan Hess of Camp Hill, Anne Johnson of Camp Hill, Alex Landis of Camp Hill, Rachel Landis of Camp Hill, Cole Lazarus of Mechanicsburg, Jessie Lissner of Carlsile, Brianna Malingowski of Mechanicsburg, Natasha Mauger of Camp Hill, Kathleen Mina of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Myers of Shippensburg, Milo Nagle of Mechanicsburg, Allison Neslund of Carlisle, Ahlad Neti of Enola, Elizabeth Pasewark of Mechanicsburg, Vincent Salomone of Dillsburg, Mary Senos of Mechancisburg, Madeline Starling of Carlisle, Bridget Suhr of Mechanicsburg, Julia Thompson of Camp Hill, Sai Mahit Vaddadi of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Waring of Mechanicsburg, Collin Willard of Carlisle, Molly Young of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Zelesko of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list at Immaculata University: Carson McNally of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama: Rachael Reilly of Camp Hill, Tyler Sassano of Camp Hill, Dayne Shover of Camp Hill, Chantelle Wilson of Carlisle, Jerrett King of Mecanicsburg, Jacob White of Mechanicsburg, Keenan Wright of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama: Noah Hostetler-Foster of Camp Hill, Madison Thompson of Camp Hill, Rebecca Reilly of Camp Hill, Aidan Moyer of Enola, Megan Prowell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students earned High Honors in the dean’s list at McDaniel College: Cari Witherow of Camp Hill, Alyssa Swartz of Dillsburg, Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Olivia Hawkins of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Albright College: Bailey Lehman of Carlisle, Makenzie Westra of Mechanicsburg, Paige Westra of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Schultheis of Shiremanstown, Alyssa Geckle of New Cumberland
