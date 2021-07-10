Dean's List for July 10

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mount Aloysius College: Kathryn Slusser of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Tampa: Theodore Hill of Mechanicsburg, Gregory Patti of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Baylor University: Lydia Roussell of Carlisle, Jamailah Riddick of Carlisle Barracks, Bradley Springman of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Scranton: Caitlin Russell of Carlisle, Luke Capper of Mechanicsburg, Austin Crouse of Shippensburg, William Cantwell of Carlisle, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Cori Davis of Millerstown, Joseph Lynch of Boiling Springs, Mackenzie Morret of Boiling Springs, Daniel Kosinski of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Joseph Carey of Camp Hill, Ryan Foerster of Camp Hill, Nick Perry of Camp Hill, Matt Edlin of Carlisle, Alli Howell of Carlisle, Ben Martinez of Carlisle, Nick DeMarchis of Enola, Kyle Putt of Enola, Sara DeMichele of Mechanicsburg, Jared Novacich of Mechanicsburg, Reid Fournier of Mechanicsburg, Will Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Puja Velani of Mechanicsburg, Liam Moyer of Newport, Hannah Hess of Newville, Meg Pomeroy of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of New Jersey: Hannah Rodenhaber of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford: Emily Goetz of Mechanicsburg, Mara Warehime of Newville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Westminster College: Marie Barnard of Millerstown, Charlotte Shunk of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of the Sciences: Zoe Timothy of New Bloomfield, Brittney Auker of Liverpool, Simarjot Bains of Mechanicsburg, Grace Gillespie of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the College of the Holy Cross: Katherine McAninch of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Emerson College: Allison Closs of Carlisle, Gina Lukoskie of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wheaton College: Emma Bert of Shippensburg, Emma Fisler of Dillsburg, Rachael Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Josiah Steffan of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of HACC: Gary Pariseau of Gardners, Gracie Roberts of Gardners, Raul Rosado of Gardners, William Schmaling of Gardners, Madelyne Brymesser of Boiling Springs, Abigale Knepper of Boiling Springs, Elizabeth Lynch of Boiling Springs, Luke Sheaffer of Boiling Springs, Margaret Sobotta of Boiling Springs, Riley Stamper of Boiling Springs, Levi White of Boiling Springs, Lena Beu of Camp Hill, Victoria Brown of Camp Hill, Sophia Bryan of Camp Hill, Jake Byerly of Camp Hill, Courtney Campbell of Camp Hill, Andrea Conrad of Camp Hill, Jamison Count of Camp Hill, Ryan Dawson of Camp Hill, Daniel De Felippis of Camp Hill, Heather DeFehr of Camp Hill, Patrick Fagan of Camp Hill, Rachel Fleagle of Camp Hill, Kira Frech of Camp Hill, Shannon Fuller of Camp Hill, Caitlyn Gray of Camp Hill, Alexander Hatok of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Hawke of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Jarmolenko of Camp Hill, Shannon Kidd of Camp Hill, Alexa Kori of Camp Hill, Nathan Long-Bachert of Camp Hill, Shaelyn McKee of Camp Hill, Phuong Pham of Camp Hill, Victor Piscioneri of Camp Hill, Isabel Plank of Camp Hill, Amy Vanhorne of Camp Hill, Mary Wright of Camp Hill, William Yasalonis of Camp Hill, Isabelle Zarcone of Camp Hill, Nathan Rivera of Camp Hill, Mohamed Aboud of Carlisle, Farha Ali of Carlisle, Sheniqua Myers of Carlisle, Andrew Baer of Carlisle, Laureen Baltaeff of Carlisle, Krisandra Barrick of Carlisle, Adam Berk of Carlisle, Mikayla Bretz of Carlisle, Holden Burkholder of Carlisle, Madelynne Collins of Carlisle, Emily Corica of Carlisle, Dominick DeLorenzo of Carlisle, Milan Dhakal of Carlisle, Shaylah Dukes of Carlisle, Amanda Erickson of Carlisle, Wendy Farquhar of Carlisle, Connor Frampton of Carlisle, Jacob Greenisen of Carlisle, Samuel Gregg of Carlisle, Jessica Hoover of Carlisle, Katlyn Hoskins of Carlisle, Joshua Ickles of Carlisle, Matthew Jones of Carlisle, Mustapha Kaabouchi of Carlisle, Michael Kelly of Carlisle, Jennifer Kessler of Carlisle, Taylor Lauzon of Carlisle, John Lopiparo of Carlisle, Sean Maag of Carlisle, Emma Mackereth of Carlisle, Yesenia Martinez of Carlisle, Cole McCalister of Carlisle, Cole Miller of Carlisle, Nicholas Murin of Carlisle, Andrew Neiderer of Carlisle, Emily Nocente of Carlisle, Evan Ocker of Carlisle, Vidya Patel of Carlisle, Jazmen Robertson of Carlisle, Brandy Ross of Carlisle, Amanda Rossi of Carlisle, Shannon Schmitt of Carlisle, Gabrielle Silvious of Carlisle, Elexis Stouffer of Carlisle, Crystal Torres of Carlisle, Matthew Winslow of Carlisle, Mia Nowell of Carlisle Barracks, Abigail Claybaugh of Duncannon, Mohammed Ahmadou of Enola, Boubkeur Alifdal of Enola, Michael Azar of Enola, Suniera Bucher of Enola, Hunter Bumgardner of Enola, Bailey Cleckner of Enola, Tyler Dugan of Enola, Ana Raposo of Enola, Ian Gainor of Enola, Alyssa Haines of Enola, Ryan Handerhan of Enola, Nadirah Hosler-Nunez of Enola, Mona Mansur of Enola, Daxen Patel of Enola, Gabrael Paup of Enola, Dylan Pentz of Enola, Jonathan Rodriguez of Enola, Joseph Sailer of Enola, David Sgrignoli of Enola, Mariana Sharmouk of Enola, Donovan Shearer of Enola, Matthew Smith of Enola, Micha Smith of Enola, Cory Snyder of Enola, Matthew Vickless of Enola, Madeha Alashoor of Lemoyne, John Clark of Lemoyne, Kaylee Clouser of Lemoyne, Alexa Gluck of Lemoyne, Elizabeth Guistwhite of Lemoyne, Emily Hogarth of Lemoyne, Jamie Pell of Lemoyne, Leonardo Sanchez-Hernandez of Lemoyne, Brianna Wisman of Lemoyne, Grace Brown-Scherer of Mechanicsburg, Marwa Ahmed of Mechanicsburg, Mercedes Aleshire of Mechanicsburg, Rutu Amin of Mechanicsburg, Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Kyra Bachman of Mechanicsburg, Erwin Berrios of Mechanicsburg, Hafiza Bibi of Mechanicsburg, Brady Bortner of Mechanicsburg, Paige Bortner of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Boyanowski of Mechanicsburg, Isabella Brow of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Callaway of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Camm of Mechanicsburg, Sara Chelednik of Mechanicsburg, Chad Colabine of Mechanicsburg, Aaron Coleman of Mechanicsburg, Madison Cuckovic of Mechanicsburg, Paige Deimler of Mechanicsburg, Jessica DeJesus of Mechanicsburg, Maximos DellAnno of Mechanicsburg, Jason DeLorenzo of Mechanicsburg, Danielle DiRocco of Mechanicsburg, Emily Dorsey of Mechanicsburg, Claire Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Makala Eberly of Mechanicsburg, Emily Emeigh of Mechanicsburg, Kathryn Emeigh of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fake of Mechanicsburg, Hayley Franks of Mechanicsburg, Anna Gewiss of Mechanicsburg, Lucas Girton of Mechanicsburg, Tristan Glowacki of Mechanicsburg, Kasa Hess of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Hitchings of Mechanicsburg, Tony Hobbs of Mechanicsburg, Wei-Kai Huang of Mechanicsburg, Gurmandeep Kaur of Mechanicsburg, Mi’Yona Kemper of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Kepner of Mechanicsburg, Hasan Khaleel of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Khuu of Mechanicsburg, Sofia Kissinger of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Krahulec of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Lamonna of Mechanicsburg, Eric Lasek of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Leinberger of Mechanicsburg, Lila Levan of Mechanicsburg, Bordy Liu of Mechanicsburg, Allison Locy of Mechanicsburg, Rezna Mahmoud of Mechanicsburg, Karen Marles of Mechanicsburg, Luke Mason of Mechanicsburg, Caley McGuigan of Mechanicsburg, Emma Miller of Mechanicsburg, Grant Mizak of Mechanicsburg, Hassan Mohamed of Mechanicsburg, Morgan Moore of Mechanicsburg, Angela Morgan of Mechanicsburg, Anna Nichols of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Northcutt of Mechanicsburg, Taedyn Nou of Mechanicsburg, Lora Nuschke of Mechanicsburg, Indira Pathak of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Patterson of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Pinti of Mechanicsburg, Bratniel Rios of Mechanicsburg, Mark Rosenbaum of Mechanicsburg, Mary Roycroft of Mechanicsburg, Brianna Salazar of Mechanicsburg, Abdullahi Sanbur of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Sanders of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Seignious of Mechanicsburg, Molly Sellers of Mechanicsburg, Dhruvi Shah of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Shirk of Mechanicsburg, Kara Shuey of Mechanicsburg, Naved Siddiqui of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Silverman of Mechanicsburg, Logan Smiley of Mechanicsburg, Garrett Smith of Mechanicsburg, Caroline Swade of Mechanicsburg, Alex Tetkoskie of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Thornton of Mechanicsburg, Lejla Tihic of Mechanicsburg, Chase Tillman of Mechanicsburg, Laura Turczyn of Mechanicsburg, Zeljana Turuntas of Mechanicsburg, Brady Waughen of Mechanicsburg, Nicole weed of Mechanicsburg, Reilly Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Williams of Mechanicsburg, Travis Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Ian Folsom of Mount Holly Springs, Reily Gettle of Mount Holly Springs, Hunter Wilson of Mount Holly Springs, Jamie Arvelo of New Cumberland, Mohamed Bafdili of New Cumberland, Lindsay Brucklacher of New Cumberland, Diki Dahal of New Cumberland, Kalyka Dietz of New Cumberland, Amanda Dougherty of New Cumberland, David Durland of New Cumberland, Kezia Evans of New Cumberland, Randi Fox of New Cumberland, Elyse Kelley of New Cumberland, Maryna Kurylo of New Cumberland, Benjamin Lehr of New Cumberland, Yasmine Martin of New Cumberland, Seth Mickel of New Cumberland, Shawn Towsley of New Cumberland, Deryn Varney of New Cumberland, Cali Wilson of New Cumberland, Caitlyn Kerver of Newville, Robert Roush of Newville, Sydney Smith of Newville, Sarah Walters of Newville, Daniel Ilgenfritz of Plainfield, James Astolas of Shippensburg, Cameron Bullock of Shippensburg, Sydney Clugston of Shippensburg, Natalia DelaRosaMartell of Shippensburg, Angel Gallaher of Shippensburg, Amanda Harryman of Shippensburg, Kenyon Leblanc of Shippensburg, Madison Lewis of Shippensburg, Taylor Nealy of Shippensburg, Ryan Rush of Shippensburg, Rachel Seeley of Shippensburg, Adeline Valsing of Shiremanstown, Desiree Mullet of Carlisle, Sarah Arnold of Duncannon, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Hope Boettinger of Duncannon, Brittany Bower of Duncannon, Hugh Miller of Duncannon, Megan Ready of Duncannon, Kaleigh Spease of Duncannon, Justin Swebilius of Duncannon, Francesca Trevenen of Duncannon, Ana Hoover of Elliottsburg, Erik Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Shane Belle of Ickesburg, Madisyn Hansbury of Ickesburg, Hallie Fry of Landisburg, Jacquelyn Metcalf of Landisburg, Madison Morrow of Landisburg, Ashlee Myers of Landisburg, Tyler Bullock of Liverpool, Sierra Crockett of Landisburg, Alyssa Beaston of Loysville, Tanya Kretzing of Loysville, Chloe Maurer of Loysville, Torie Ritter of Loysville, Francis Boyer of Marysville, Alaina Folk of Marysville, Stephanie Fry of Marysville, Michael Todaro of Marysville, Josie Camerlin of Millerstown, Alan Everett of Millerstown, Emily McGowan of Millerstown, Lily Myers of Millerstown, Abrielle Weger of Millerstown, Sean Willow Jr. of Millerstown, Evan Griffie of New Bloomfield, Brittany Ryan of New Bloomfield, Connor Shope of New Bloomfield, Jared Shope of New Bloomfield, Payton Hasekamp-Richards of Newport, Isabel Owens of Newport, Caleb Shoemaker of Newport, Brittany Brown of Shermans Dale, Aidan Clark of Shermans Dale, Frederick Shilke of Shermans Dale, Mykala Wilt of Shermans Dale, Maggie Zeigler of Shermans Dale, Elayna Barton of Dillsburg, Mark Callihan of Dillsburg, Colin Coy of Dillsburg, Alexis Evans of Dillsburg, Jonathan Fike of Dillsburg, Valerie Furlow of Dillsburg, Benjamin Graham of Dillsburg, Melissa Guzik of Dillsburg, Sydney Horvath of Dillsburg, Jennifer Kemper of Dillsburg, Tyler Letts of Dillsburg, Sofia Piscitello of Dillsburg, Cheyenne Storm of Dillsburg, Linda Swanger of Dillsburg, Marissa Sweger of Dillsburg, Nadezhda Torchillo of Dillsburg, Nanette Watson of Dillsburg, Melissa Wilders of Dillsburg, Zachary Zielger of Dillsburg
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Central Penn College: Alyssa Thompson of Carlisle, Marnie Baker of Camp Hill, Andrew Feehan of Mechanicsburg, Katelyn Rogalski of Duncannon, Katie Bricker of Enola, Kathleen Martin of Mechanicsburg, Cierra DeWalt of Newville, Danielle Coy of Newville, Sissy Mitchell of Newburg, Nasheed Green of Camp Hill, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Josh Sooy of New Cumberland, Stephanie Willow of Millerstown, Lauren Kelly of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Vernon of Enola, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Jennifer Hammell of Dillsburg, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Janelle Weidner of Mechanicsburg, Jack Huang of Enola, Sunni Elmore of New Cumberland, Christopher Zyroll of Camp Hill, Zachary Hoover of Carlisle, Lindsay Ronan of Boiling Springs, Amanda Li of Mechanicsburg, Chris Heilman of Enola, Gabrielle Layne of New Cumberland, Nicolas Dunlap of Marysville, Pamela Locke of Camp Hill, Thomas Wetzel III of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Still of Enola, Casey Gochenaur of Duncannon, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Liana Verbos of Duncannon, Olivia Gregory of Camp Hill, Leslie Heimbaugh of Newport, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Kayla Argott of Lemoyne, Gabriela Perez of Enola, Brandon Thebes of New Bloomfield, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Matthew Walters of Carlisle, Britany Raber of Liverpool, Emily Mozdy of Boiling Springs, Lauren Yingling of Duncannon, Christiana Lopez of Shiremanstown, Susan Fogleman of Liverpool, Marina Keller of Landisburg, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Ashley Burd of Shermans Dale, Ian Lukens of Duncannon, Chris Monasmith of Carlisle, Justin Evans of Mechanicsburg, Michael Mercado of Carlisle, Travis Lovell of Enola, Tyler Shopp of Dillsburg, Jessica Bosserman of Lemoyne, Sean Drozynski of Mechanicsburg, Jay Patel of Enola, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Jikumar Patel of Carlisle, Disha Patel of Enola, Nicholas Fulton of Elliottsburg, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Dena Fickes of Newport, McKenna Anderson of Camp Hill, Jason Daily of Mechanicsburg, Deyna Crummel of Carlisle, Erik Anderson of Camp Hill, Megan Beissel of Enola, Danielle Berdanier of Newburg, Ashley Foliano of Mechanicsburg, Crystal Ferrante of Mechanicsburg, Jayna Detweiler of Mechanicsburg, Richelle Straub of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Andrews of Dillsburg, Gregory Jacobs of Camp Hill, Margaux Large of Carlisle, Olivia Monday of Mechanicsburg, Alexa Twigg of Elliottsburg, Rachel Layton of Carlisle, Megan Pressler of New Bloomfield, Amanda Zyroll of Camp Hill, Suzanna Saylor of Lemoyne, Shawn Martinez of Carlisle, Mark Golovko of Enola, Nichole Muzzy of Mechanicsburg, Olivera Pticek of Mechanicsburg, Jonathan Saurman of Camp Hill, Zachary Boyer of Camp Hill, Hope Lins of Lemoyne, Rebecca White of New Cumberland, Tamara Hill of Enola, Virginia Mosher of Camp Hill, Kara Delancey of Shermans Dale