- The following students were named to the dean's list of Misercordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Lillian Gleeson of Camp Hill, Kayla Handerhan of Enola, Nick Jaisingh of Camp Hill, Brady Madden of Enola, Raegen Mahoney of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Wisconsin-Superior: Anna Njau of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Mount Aloysius College: Emily Black of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean's list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president's list of Bob Jones University: Kaylee Dreese of Marysville
- The following student was named to the president's list of the State University of New York at Potsdam: Ella Roth of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Slippery Rock University: Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Olivia Black of Mechanicsburg, Donald Boley of Carlisle, Benjamin Byers of Newburg, Avery Clukey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Erb of Mechanicsburg, Darian Humer of New Bloomfield, Emma Lawyer of Boiling Springs, Erin Lee of Shippensburg, Maitlyn Mahon of Camp Hill, Trysten McDonald of Camp Hill, Benjamin McEldowney of Boiling Springs, Samuel McMullan of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Dominique Pelayo of Enola, Logan Racer of Dillsburg, Logan Ramper of Mechanicsburg, Reily Robinson of Camp Hill, Jesse Sheaffer of Millerstown, Zsuzsanna Smith of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Stuckey of Dillsburg, Kessa Stydinger of Landisburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg
Dean's List for Jan. 9