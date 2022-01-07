Dean's List for Jan. 8

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Connecticut: Grace Diskin of Mechanicsburg, Lihong Weng of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list of the State University of New York at Potsdam: Ella Roth of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Stonehill College: Nathan McGill of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Kaylee Dreese of Mechanicsburg, Grace Gravley of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bloomsburg University: Rebecca Albers of New Cumberland, Miranda Albright of Shiremanstown, Jarrett Baker of Camp Hill, Jayme Baker of Camp Hill, Jackson Baldini of Mechanicsburg, Caylynn Beinhower of New Cumberland, Abigail Bishop of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Bruder of Marysville, Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Tylar Coulter of New Cumberland, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Daniel Crouse of Shippensburg, Christopher Dare of Camp Hill, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Dietsche of Lemoyne, Laura Duke of Mechanicsburg, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Ashley Frederick of Enola, Gavin Garlinger of Camp Hill, Lauren Gipe of Carlisle, Jadyn Glunt of Shippensburg, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Sierra Hammaker of Carlisle, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Kathryn Heckert of Camp Hill, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Tehya Hosey of Lemoyne, Rebekah Hughes of Carlisle, Elisabeth Jackson of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Allyson Kaufell of Newport, Skylar Kaufell of Newport, Jessica Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Ian Laessig of Camp Hill, Mary Matscavage of Enola, Taylor Mayberry of Carlisle, Anaya Montgomery of Carlisle, Emily Morela of Camp Hill, Lillianna Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Alexa Newell of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Nickum of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Madison Osanitsch of Shippensburg, Sydney Rimmer of Mechanicsburg, Madison Ritter of Camp Hill, David Ronan of Carlisle, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Leah Samuel of Enola, Kylee Schultz of Camp Hill, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Mia Shrawder of Mechanicsburg, Meghan Smith of Duncannon, Dillon Steffy of Elliottsburg, Vanessa Stouffer of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Stough of Dillsburg, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Kendyl Swank of Mechanicsburg, Madison Taylor of Mount Holly Springs, Madison Thatcher of Dillsburg, Katherine Thomas of Carlisle, Antonina Tozzi of Camp Hill, Mariah Troutman of New Bloomfield, Paige Waronsky of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Weaver of Loysville, Olivia Wood of Newport, William Yasalonis of Camp Hill
People are also reading…
The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania College of Technology: Jacob Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Lydia Anderson of Carlisle, Daniel Bauer of Carlisle, Josie Bianchi of Enola, Andrew Cavada of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Cleary of Newville, Spencer Doughty of Mechanicsburg, David Fischetti of Mechanicsburg, David Fisher of Newville, Hawzheen Karim of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Karli of Mechanicsburg, Regan Kline of Mechanicsburg, Logan Ledebohm of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Mahoney of Mount Holly Springs, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Dhara Parikh of Mechanicsburg, Lina Pham of Mechanicsburg, Rudy Shadle of Mechanicsburg, Nathan Smelser of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Stafford of Carlisle, Devin Watson of Shippensburg, Noah Jumper of Shippensburg, Matthew Perry of Shippensburg, Carson Seese of Shippensburg, Gillian Anderson of Marysville, Hunter Lesher of Elliottsburg, Hannah Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Jamie Rickert of Duncannon, Bryce Andrews of Dillsburg, Graham Coy of Dillsburg, Sarah Dietrich of New Cumberland, Sam Kalmbach of Dillsburg, McKenna Rosensteel of Dillsburg