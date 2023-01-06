Dean's List for Jan. 7

- The following students were named to the president’s list of Bob Jones University: Andrew Black of Mechanicsburg, Brianna McLeod of Carlisle, Marissa Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bob Jones University: Faith Allen of Dillsburg, Alexia Burge of Carlisle, Grace Gravley of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Matthew Post of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Westminster College: Katie Lyons of Shippensburg, Joshua Collins of New Bloomfield
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Luke Gensbigler of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania College of Technology: Jacob Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Madelyne Brymesser of Boiling Springs, Spencer Doughty of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fronk of Mount Holly Springs, Will Gallagher of Mechanicsburg, Emily Hogarth of Lemoyne, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, John Kimport of Camp Hill, Regan Kline of Mechanicsburg, Logan Ledebohm of Mechanicsburg, Trevor Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Malinowski of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Medina of Carlisle, Kyle Minarich of Mechanicsburg, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Sydney Overmiller of Mechanicsburg, Dhara Parikh of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Ritchie of Mechanicsburg, Annalise Sappe of Mechanicsburg, Ben Schreier of Mechanicsburg, Palmer Wasson of Mechanicsburg, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Jack Wisner of Carlisle, Noah Jumper of Shippensburg, Matthew Perry of Shippensburg, Mason Gantt of Shermans Dale, Hannah Maskulyak of Shermans Dale, Sarah Pennay of Liverpool, Becca Still of Newport, Jon Wertz of New Bloomfield, Bryce Andrews of Dillsburg, Shane Gelsinger of Dillsburg, Elijah Hennon of New Cumberland, Caleb Palmer of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lebanon Valley College: Mattea Penner of Newville, Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Kiersten White of Carlisle, Erin Miller of Newville, Arianna Stenger of Carlisle, Emily Miller of Mount Holly Springs, Joshua Otto of Boiling Springs, Kaitlyn Brumbaugh of Mount Holly Springs, Gerard Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Alexandra Ward of Mount Holly Springs, Andrew Spaan of Camp Hill, Nathaniel Ebeling of Camp Hill, Andrew Forbes of Camp Hill, Jace Fetterman of Carlisle, Wyatt Morrison of Carlisle, Alison August of Carlisle, Jesse Beck of Carlisle, Sierra Young of Carlisle, Trevor Hamilton of Carlisle, Aj Frownfelter of New Cumberland, Jessi Wenger of New Cumberland, Jacob Kocher of Camp Hill, Aubri Noll of Lemoyne, Kaylea Garman of Newburg, Rylie Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Treadwell of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Sheffield of Mechanicsburg, Amelia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Erin Williams of Mechanicsburg, Austin Wright of Enola, Gina Natale of Camp Hill, Madison Poladian of Enola, Victoria Hall of Camp Hill, Amanda Evans of Enola, Lauren Miller of Mechanicsburg, Stella Phillips of Enola, Robert Schnarrs of Camp Hill, Andrew Loy of Millerstown, Katherine Shiffer of Millerstown, Anna Lougee of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Burdette of Shiremanstown, Michael De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Marcus Walko of Mechanicsburg, Isabel Owens of Newport, Cassidy Reed of Newport, Morgan Levan of Newport, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Leah Klunk of Dillsburg, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Christopher Seltzer of Dillsburg, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Lauryn Trimmer of Mechanicsburg, Carter Funk of Shippensburg, Derrick Hornbaker of Newburg, Samantha O’Neil of Marysville, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Mandi Armstrong of Duncannon, Mary Kilcoyne of Camp Hill, Matthew Bowman of Mechanicsburg