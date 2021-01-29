Dean's List for Jan. 30

- The following student was named to the dean's list of the College of Charleston: Grace Kennedy of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Greg LaBine of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Lock Haven University: Gabriel Angus of New Cumberland, Maggie Campbell of Millerstown, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Katelynne Demartyn of Enola, Jocelyn Francis of Camp Hill, Annamay Fry of Millerstown, Ragen Herrera of Boiling Springs, Cassidy Hoover of Carlisle, Kelley Horm of Mechanicsburg, Alexander Lantz of Dillsburg, Scott Leitholf of Dillsburg, Olivia Leitzel of Shippensburg, Gunner Lightner of Duncannon, Rachel Lyden of Camp Hill, Scott Messner of Elliottsburg, Moira Mihan of Mechanicsburg, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Jonathan Ross of Dillsburg, Alexis Russo of Shiremanstown, Kelsey Schultz of Camp Hill, Sydney Segin of Mechanicsburg, Austin Shoop of Mechanicsburg, Aaron Troup of Camp Hill, Duncan Wallace of Enola, Cartier Winters of Mechanicsburg, Julianne Wrightstone of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Alvernia University: Madison Garlinger of Enola, Olivia Frutiger of Camp Hill, Victor Acheson of New Cumberland, Emily Ritter of Newport, Alexxa Powers of Carlisle, Jannelle Robinson of Lemoyne, Makenzie Smeigh of New Bloomfield, Adam Boudreau of Enola, McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland, Catherine McGhee of Gardners
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Bloomsburg University: Lauren Ackerman of Mechanicsburg, Jordyn Arnold of Liverpool, Colin Auriemma of Dillsburg, Jarrett Baker of Camp Hill, Jayme Baker of Camp Hill, Tucker Ball of New Cumberland, Ashley Barber of Dillsburg, Abigail Bishop of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Bricker of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Brosius of Camp Hill, Mackenzie Bruder of Marysville, Josephine Carlton of Carlisle, Rebecca Carroll of Carlisle, Joshua Carter of Camp Hill, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Brianne Chubb of Newport, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Daniel Crouse of Shippensburg, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Madison Diestche of Lemoyne, Samantha Einherts of Shippensburg, Cara Eschenmann of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Mckenna Farner of Ickesburg, Miranda Fawver of Millerstown, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Sarah Flanders of Newport, Alexis Fuller of Carlisle, Eric Gerow of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Gipe of Carlisle, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Lindsey House of Shermans Dale, Ethan Houston of Carlisle, Rebekah Hughes of Carlisle, Elisabeth Jackson of Mechanicsburg, Danielle James of Enola, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Tiffani Johnson of Enola, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Allyson Kaufell of Newport, Jessica Kole of Mount Holly Springs, Kate Kramer of Shippensburg, Dylan Kraus of Dillsburg, Kate Lindholm of Enola, Jackie Lithgow of Carlisle, Laurel Lokhaiser of Dillsburg, Kelly MacDonald of Millerstown, Nicholas Malone of Newport, Luke Martin of Enola, Colm Maxey of Newport, Emily Morela of Camp Hill, Lillianna Munoz of Mechanicsburg, Jaden Noll of Enola, Lucas Pertschi of Camp Hill, Kylee Prowell of Shermans Dale, Emma Rampulla of Carlisle, Leah Reday of Dillsburg, Molly Rhoads of Duncannon, Salvaila Richardson of Carlisle, Sydney Rimmer of Mechanicsburg, David Ronan of Carlisle, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Leah Samuel of Enola, Rhashad Scales of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Schaefer of Newville, Haley Scott of Carlisle, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Meghan Smith of Enola, Allison Sowers of Gardners, Emily Stine of Mechanicsburg, Melissa Stough of Dillsburg, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Kendyl Swank of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Thomas of Carlisle, Savannah Tiday of Mechanicsburg, Antonina Tozzi of Camp Hill, Melissa Ulanoski of Millerstown, Andrew Way of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Weaver of Loysville, Monica Wilt of New Cumberland, Cassidy Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Willow Yorlets of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of William & Mary: Amanda Willigerod of Camp Hill, Ryan Harper of Carlisle, Clairice Wyszynski of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the American International College: Colleen MacAdam of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business: Gretchen Sprague of Boiling Springs, Hunter Swartz of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Delaware: Bridget Suhr of Mechanicsburg, Mary Senos of Mechanicsburg, Julia Thompson of Camp Hill, Kelci Henninger of Enola, Adam Balvanz of Enola, Cole Lazarus of Mechanicsburg, Sai Mahit Vaddadi of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Zelesko of Mechanicsburg, Opinder Singh of Mechanicsburg, Rucha Wani of Mechanicsburg, Milo Nagle of Mechanicsburg, Natasha Mauger of Camp Hill, Megan Hess of Camp Hill, Margaret Dolbin of Enola, Brianna Malingowski of Mechanicsburg, Anne Johnson of Camp Hill, Allison Einig of Camp Hill, Collin Willard of Carlisle, Alex Landis of Camp Hill, Madeline Starling of Carlisle, Allison Neslund of Carlisle, Jessie Lissner of Carlisle, Alyssa Flanagan of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Waring of Mechanicsburg, Kaitlyn Myers of Shippensburg, Kathleen Mina of Mechanicsburg, Hope Onelangsy of Mechanicsburg, Molly Young of Mechanicsburg, Isabella Pykosh of Mechanicsburg, Anna Wilson of Newville, Emilie Delaye of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Delaware Valley University: Aliyah Witmer of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Frostburg State University: Robert Spitler of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of New Hampshire: Wylie Phillips of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of South Carolina Beaufort: Olayah Safouan of Mount Holly Springs
Dean's List for Jan. 30