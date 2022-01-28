Deans' List for Jan. 29

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Misericordia University: Talia Casarella of Enola, Elizabeth Fry of Newville, Kayla Handerhan of Enola, Brady Madden of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the Citadel: Sarah Fink of Shippensburg, Jeremie Prograis of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Bridgewater College: Madison Ferrone of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of SUNY Morrisville: Kayla Wevodau of Enola, Tiana Terry of Liverpool
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Lincoln Memorial University: Addison Kirkpatrick of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Muhlenberg College: Frances Bixby of Carlisle, Luca Colestock of Camp Hill, Grace Hoffman of Carlisle, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Seeber of Enola, Jackson Wilken of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Scranton: Luke Capper of Mechanicsburg, Austin Crouse of Shippensburg, William Cantwell of Carlisle, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Cori Davis of Millerstown, Joseph Lynch of Boiling Springs, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Greg LaBine of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Hofstra University: Emma Cerrelli of Mechanicsburg, Grace Kratosky of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Mary’s College: Evan Arnold of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnieri of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Gage Souder of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg, Jonas Fowler of Carlisle, Kyle Sarnowski of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wilkes University: Abigail Banks of Shippensburg, Morgann Davis of Shippensburg, De’von James of Mount Holly Springs, Sarah Long of New Cumberland, Jonah Nguyen of Enola, Grace O’Toole of Loysville, Leah Staver of Shippensburg, Hannah Wilson of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lock Haven University: Sara Bobb of Dillsburg, Darah Caldwell of Dillsburg, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Katelynne Demartyn of Enola, Nathan Fetchkan of Newville, Jocelyn Francis of Camp Hill, Jordan Heisey of Dillsburg, Ragen Herrera of Boiling Springs, Steven Irwin of New Cumberland, Jocelynne Kuhns of Mount Holly Springs, Benjamin Landrum of Marysville, Rachel Lyden of Camp Hill, Nathaniel Miller of Carlisle, Lindsay Murray of Mechanicsburg, Kollin Myers of
- Carlisle, Kelsey Schultz of Camp Hill, Sydney Segin of Mechanicsburg, Casie Stevens of Dillsburg, Duncan Wallace of Enola, Julianna Wrightstone of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Susquehanna University: Chloe Acquaviva of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Adelberg of Carlisle, Bailey Auchey of Carlisle, Tessa Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Ebersole of Dillsburg, Megan Emlet of New Cumberland, Sarah Houck of Duncannon, Kaitlyn Masser of Duncannon, Monet Polny of Camp Hill, Andrea Repetz of New Cumberland, Katelyn Rudy of Mechanicsburg, Molly Slater of Liverpool, Nickolas Winters of Duncannon, Cameron Wolf of Carlisle, Corbin Worley of Duncannon, Morgan York of Newport, Grace Oxenrider of Boiling Springs, Jacob Brenner of Carlisle, Elizabeth Bumbarger of Carlisle, Talia Clash of Carlisle, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Amanda Kresge of New Bloomfield, Olivia Krise of Enola, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Sophie Meadows of New Kingstown, Howard Rankine of Elliottsburg, Danielle Smith of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Waring of Carlisle, Brianna Watts of Duncannon, Molly Young of Camp Hill, Brandon Alonso of Mechanicsburg, Kendra Kent of Shippensburg, Olivia Lane of Carlisle, Jack Murray of Camp Hill, Allison Reyner of Dillsburg, Luke Waldner of Camp Hill, Mollie Bard of Liverpool, Alanis Castro Pacheco of Enola, Colton Cook of Newport, Grace Duggan of M
echanicsburg, Brooke Mitchell of Newport, Jordan Smith of Mechanicsburg