Dean's List for Jan. 28

- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mars Hill University: Andre Gwyn of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Messiah University: Josiah Zwally of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Hofstra University: Emma Cerrelli of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of New Hampshire: Nicholas Warren of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg: Jackson Baldini of Mechanicsburg, Tucker Ball of New Cumberland, Madison Bartlett of Enola, Alyssa Bear of Carlisle, Caylynn Beinhower of New Cumberland, Scott Bornman of Enola, Michael Cassidy of New Cumberland, Christopher Cervantes of Camp Hill, Noelle Chavey of Mechanicsburg, Mackenzie Crawford of Dillsburg, Grace D’Agostino of New Cumberland, Christopher Dare of Camp Hill, Kirsten Deckert of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Dempsey of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Diehl of Liverpool, Laura Duke of Mechanicsburg, Madison Ellis of Carlisle, Carol Etzel of Carlisle, Erika Fink of Boiling Springs, Diego Frances of Marysville, Ashley Frederick of Enola, Gabrielle Giovacchini of Mechanicsburg, Cassidy Grove of Landisburg, Karina Haldeman of Boiling Springs, Jada Hambrook of Mount Holly Springs, Lilly Hansbury of Landisburg, Courtney Horst of Landisburg, Rachel Jay of Shermans Dale, Marlee Johnson of Newville, Jacklyn Karoly of Enola, Skylar Kaufell of Newport, Lauren Kierzkowski of Shippensburg, Lexxi Kordes of Carlisle, Kennedy Kornfeld of Mechanicsburg, Ian Laessig of Camp Hill, Caitlyn Lauver of Mechanicsburg, Andrea Magaro of Enola, Suzanna Magaro of Enola, Luke Martin of Enola, Sofia Meier of Dillsburg, Kya Miranda of Enola, Allison Mitchell of Mechanicsburg, Emily Morela of Camp Hill, Jaden Noll of Enola, Marie O’Brien of Mechanicsburg, Madison Osanitsch of Shippensburg, Margaret Reagan of Mechanicsburg, Kirstin Reinard of Camp Hill, Lacey Reisinger of Ickesburg, David Ronan of Carlisle, Kayla Russell of Elliottsburg, Leah Samuel of Enola, Kylee Schultz of Camp Hill, Haley Shaw of Mechanicsburg, Kelsey Sheffe of Carlisle, Zachary Smith of Carlisle, Dillon Steffy of Elliottsburg, Katelyn Stodolak of Enola, Morgan Stoltzfus of Enola, Bryce Strine of New Cumberland, Erin Sunday of Mechanicsburg, Madison Taylor of Mount Holly Springs, Madison Thatcher of Dillsburg, Mariah Troutman of New Bloomfield, Paige Waronsky of Mechanicsburg, Jacy Welsh of Enola, Ryan Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Haley Zettlemoyer of Marysville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bucknell University: Tyler Dunn of Boiling Springs, Abi Schwang of Boiling Springs, Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Joseph Carey of Camp Hill, Ben Freedenberg of Camp Hill, Mollie Fuller of Camp Hill, Jake Perry of Camp Hill, Paige Richter of Camp Hill, Meredith Sheehan of Camp Hill, Matt Edlin of Carlisle, Virginia Hostetter of Carlisle, Kyle Putt of Enola, Ethan Beachy of Gardners, Jennifer Bolden of Mechanicsburg, Sam DeLuca of Mechanicsburg, Sara DeMichele of Mechanicsburg, Reid Fournier of Mechanicsburg, Mara McInroy of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Paul of Mechanicsburg, Wade Shomper of Mechanicsburg, Matt Otto of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Susquehanna University: Melissa Alonso of Camp Hill, Anna Leeds of Camp Hill, Luke Waldner of Camp Hill, Molly Young of Camp Hill, Talia Clash of Carlisle, Olivia Lane of Carlisle, Kirsten Weirich of Carlisle, Alanis Castro Pacheco of Enola, Olivia Krise of Enola, Lexis Lambert of Enola, Emmit Miller of Enola, Ashley Brickner of Mechanicsburg, Grace Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Grant Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Courtney Staton of Mechanicsburg, MacKenzie Harman of Mount Holly Springs, Kendra Kent of Shippensburg, Mattie Lawson of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the president’s list of James Madison University: Haley Ewell of New Cumberland, Marena Williams of Mechanicsburg, Renee Lupfer of Carlisle, Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Courtney Nuss of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Parsons of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of James Madison University: Jordyn Harris of Carlisle, Erin Harris of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Goodwin of Boiling Springs, Caroline Neely of Enola, Mikayla Skipworth of Mechanicsburg, Josette Grice of Dillsburg, Ella Willigerod of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Muhlenberg College: Grace Hoffman of Carlisle, Leann Koppenhofer of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Siena College: Jessica Knaub of Enola
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Mansfield University: Cary Daniels of New Cumberland, Christopher Goff of New Cumberland, Emma Stone of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mansfield University: Hannah Alajlouni of Carlisle, Galan Allison of Mechanicsburg, Kylie Bornman of Camp Hill, Meghan Corkle of Millerstown, Michael Grundon of Camp Hill, Madison Morrett of Marysville, Isabelle O’Shell of Camp Hill, Joshua Osten of Duncannon, Rachel Peters of Millerstown, Danelle Shemory of Mechanicsburg, Kenedy Stroup of Millerstowy, Abigail Taylor of Millerstown, Olivia Wagner of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Vermont: Aidan Brown of Camp Hill, Macrina Gaither of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Scranton: Luke Capper of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Kosinski of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the College of the Holy Cross: John Long of Carlisle, Emma McClafferty of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Rochester Community and Technical College: Tammy Hilboky of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the honor’s list of Mercy College: Melissa Nelson of Newville
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Rebecca Randall of New Cumberland, Priti Sunam of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of University of Maryland Global Campus: Nicholas Gallo of Mechanicsburg, Adam Bright of Mount Holly Springs, Deanna Vergara of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Commonwealth University-Lock Haven: Nathan Fetchkan of Newville, Brennan Miller of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Reinard of Carlisle, Madeline Foster of Camp Hill, Ragen Herrera of Boiling Springs, Kollin Myers of Carlisle, Braedon Campbell of Enola, Delaney Cutter of New Cumberland, Autumn Ferry of Mechanicsburg, Jocelyn Francis of Camp Hill, Benjamin Landrum of Marysville, Kelsey Schultz of Camp Hill, John Sheffield of Mechanicsburg, Duncan Wallace of Dillsburg, Dillon Dick of Camp Hill, Shea Paxton of Dillsburg, Zachary Cirko of Mechanicsburg, Veronica Pearson of New Cumberland, Emma Stellfox of Enola, Connor Swope of Dillsburg, Casie Stevens of Dillsburg, Jocelynne Kuhns of Mount Holly Springs, Sydney Cauffman of Millerstown, Nathan Govern of Mechanicsburg, Deegan MacLeod of New Cumberland, Paige Yingst of Mount Holly Springs