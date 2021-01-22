Dean's List for Jan. 23

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Gonzaga University: Lindsey Evers of Carlisle, James Kem of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Utah: Cara Cooper of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of the University of Scranton: William Cantwell of Carlisle, Luke Capper of Mechanicsburg, Austin Crouse of Shippensburg, Laura Ellwood of Mount Holly Springs, Cori Davis of Millerstown, Joseph Lynch of Boiling Springs, Mackenzie Morret of Boiling Springs, Daniel Kosinski of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Serafin of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Iowa State University: Matthew Bird of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the president's list of West Virginia University's Potomac State College: Matthew Eaton of Newville
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Lebanon Valley College: Dain Vallie of Carlisle, Abigail Sweger of Newville, Karli Alichwer of Boiling Springs, Taylor Pentz of Carlisle, Emily Miller of Carlisle, Brianna Foster of Carlisle, Carleen Jedlowski of Carlisle, Cooper Romig of Dillsburg, Brooke August of Carlisle, Elijah Jones of Carlisle, Emily Smeltz of Carlisle, Rebekah Nickel of Gardners, Trevor Hamilton of Carlisle, Jessi Wenger of New Cumberland, Chris Thompson of New Cumberland, Kaitlyn McConnell of New Cumberland, Kaylea Garman of Newburg, Adam Minarich of Camp Hill, Alison Noga of Enola, Rohan Lala of Mechanicsburg, Rachael Barrick of Mechanicsburg, Erin Williams of Mechanicsburg, Adam Marrazzo of Mechanicsburg, Alyssa Peiffer of Mechanicsburg, Kennedy Kuffa of Mechanicsburg, Amelia Mantione of Mechanicsburg, Bailey Harper of Mechanicsburg, MacKenzie Kyzer of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Garner of Mechanicsburg, Camryn Ruopp of Mechanicsburg, Lauren Miller of Mechanicsburg, Gina Natale of Camp Hill, Victoria Hall of Camp Hill, Corey Frederick of Enola, Taylor Borrell of Enola, Nivedita Dubey of Enola, Amanda Evans of Enola, Shami Beni of Enola, Nicole Willi of Liverpool, Andrew Loy of Millerstown, Kathryn de la Paz of Millerstown, Allison Jedrzejek of Dillsburg, Chase Gillis of Mechanicsburg, Cade Kassay of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Burdette of Shiremanstown, Marcus Walko of Mechanicsburg, Anna Lougee of Mechanicsburg, Shelby Anderson of Newport, Mallory Anderson of Newport, Morgan Levan of Newport, Cassidy Reed of Newport, Emily Kline of Newport, Morgan Landis of Dillsburg, Emma Simpson of Dillsburg, Dylan Baxter of Dillsburg, Cameron Kearns of Dillsburg, Grace Lundvall of New Cumberland, Stephanie Jones of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Urich of Duncannon, Mandi Armstrong of Duncannon, Tabitha Luzier of Marysville, Leila May of Duncannon, Ashlee Sheibley of Duncannon, Jessica Rogers of New Cumberland, Marcy Kilcoyne of Camp Hill, Jackson Klingaman of New Cumberland, Lindsey McCurdy of New Bloomfield, Christian Puchalsky of Shermans Dale
- The following students were named to the dean's honor list at Gettysburg College: Andrew Adam of Mechanicsburg, Timothy Azizkhan of Mechanicsburg, Meredith Brown of Landisburg, Lauren Dardick of Camp Hill, Julia Dethlefs of Mechanicsburg, Mallory Duggan of Mechanicsburg, Noah Dundas of Camp Hill, Allyson Frantz of Mechanicsburg, Joseph Hadley of Carlisle, Emily Hoffman of Enola, Gabrielle Killian of Marysville, Ezequiel Linares of Gardners, Ryzeson Maravich of Shippensburg, Zoe Marinacci of Plainfield, Alyssa Miller of Enola, Madison Miller of Shippensburg, Ethan Murphy of Mechanicsburg, Alicia Patterson of Enola, James Post of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Roy of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Russell of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's commendation list of Gettysburg College: Colton Bayesa of Camp Hill, Timothy Black of Marysville, Ashlyn Booher of Boiling Springs, John Drury of Camp Hill, Marygrace Harty of Carlisle, Arthur Papoutsis of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Moravian College: Cole Dobyns of Carlisle, Shelby Hoffeditz of Shippensburg, Helaena Holjes of Camp Hill, Mikaela Weimer of Millerstown
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Central Penn College: Kayla Argott of Lemoyne, Marnie Baker of Camp Hill, Nathan Berger of Mechanicsburg, Meghan Blumenschein of Landisburg, Jessica Bosserman of Lemoyne, Zachary Boyer of Camp Hill, Katie Bricker of Enola, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Danielle Coy of Newville, Deyna Crummel of Carlisle, Jason Daily of Mechanicsburg, Holly Dalton of New Cumberland, Brian Davis of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Rebecca DeLay of Ickesbug, Cierra DeWalt of Newville, Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Sean Drozynski of Mechanicsburg, Nicolas Dunalp of Marysville, Sunni Elmore of New Cumberland, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Anthony Fanelli of Enola, Andrew Feehan of Mechanicsburg, Crystal Ferrante of Mechanicsburg, Susan Fogleman of Liverpool, Hillary Foster of Enola, Meghan Frey of New Cumberland, Nicholas Fulton of Elliottsburg, Hannah Garber of Carlisle, Marissa Garman of Carlisle, Kinsey Gassaway of Dillsburg, Casey Gochenaur of Duncannon, Mark Golovko of Enola, Dayna Gossage of Mechanicsburg, Nasheed Green of Camp Hill, Patrick Hayes of Carlisle, Chris Heilman of Enola, Leslie Heimbaugh of Newport, Zachary Hoover of Carlisle, Garrett Horst of Duncannon, Renee Hosmer of Lewisbury, Hannah Hughes of New Cumberland, Lindsay Humes of Mechanicsburg, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Marissa Joynt of Lemoyne, Marina Keller of Landisburg, Lauren Kelly of Mechanicsburg, Luke Knox of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Margaux Large of Carlisle, Gabrielle Layne of New Cumberland, Rachel Layton of Carlisle, Hope Lins of Lemoyne, Briana Lopez of Carlisle, Travis Lovell of Enola, Ian Lukens of Duncannon, Meredith Lynch of New Cumberland, Daniel Malloy Jr. of Lemoyne, Pamela Mangol of Carlisle, Kathleen Martin of Mechanicsburg, Chris Monasmith of Carlisle, Olivia Monday of Mechanicsburg, Yvonne Murray of Mechanicsburg, Tonya Myers of Newville, Brooke Nailor of Camp Hill, Disha Patel of Enola, Gabriela Perez of Enola, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Daniella Powell of Ickesburg, Megan Pressler of New Bloomfield, Katelyn Rogalski of Duncannon, Jonathan Saurman of Camp Hill, Suzanna Saylor of Lemoyne, Tyler Shopp of Dillsburg, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Alyssa Simmons of Camp Hill, Ricki Smith of Duncannon, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Ashley Snyder of Shiremanstown, Josh Sooy of New Cumberland, Ashley Still of Enola, Meta Sutton of Shippensburg, Tami Swearingen of Dillsburg, Liza Twigg of Liverpool, Alexa Twigg of Elliottsburg, Alexandrea Umberger of New Bloomfield, Brian Walsh of Carlisle, Matthew Walters of Carlisle, Rebecca Wennick of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Wetzel III of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Whitcomb of Duncannon, Brandon Woodrow of Enola, Lauren Yingling of Duncannon, Christopher Zyroll of Camp Hill
- The following students earned an award of excellence from Western Governors University: Bridget Goodman of Carlisle, Jennifer Wolaver of Carlisle, Jennifer Silverman of Carlisle, Ashley Bagshaw of Enola, Jason Davies of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the president's list of Shenandoah University: Korrin Henneman of Newville, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Sima Zia of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Shenandoah University: Korrin Henneman of Newville, Haden Metzler of Camp Hill, Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle, Sima Zia of Dillsburg, Rachel Lee of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of East Stroudsburg University: Kiara Bruce of New Cumberland, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Jadyn Sultzaberger of Mechanicsburg, Kara Getty of Camp Hill, Micaela Blough of Camp Hill, Jasmine Rivera of Shermans Dale, Quinn Bonney of Mechanicsburg, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Victor Leitzel of Mechanicsburg, Logan Snader of Carlisle, Krisandra Barrick of Carlisle, Miranda Blough of Camp Hill, Lauren Eby of Dillsburg, Zachary Mansfield of New Cumberland
Dean's List for Jan. 23