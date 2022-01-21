Dean's List for Jan. 22

The following students were named to the dean’s list of East Stroudsburg University: Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Blough of Camp Hill, Erin Brandeburg of Carlisle, Grace Lesh of Millerstown, Jasmine Rivera of Camp Hill, Alycia Smith of Carlisle, Ashley Troutman of Mount Holly Springs, Zachary Wolf of Carlisle

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Missouri State University: Heidi Heinlein of Carlisle

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Mercy College: Jennifer Herman of Mount Holly Springs

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Iowa: Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg, Antoinette Goodrich of Boiling Springs

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Emerson College: Allison Closs of Carlisle, Gina Lukoskie of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wheaton College: Emma Bert of Shippensburg, Ethan Bert of Shippensburg, Daniel Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg, Katherine Molloy of Enola, Micah Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Josiah Steffan of Mechanicsburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Nazareth College: Rita Veneziale of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Grove City College: Nathan Ciccocioppo of Enola, Bryce Deaven of Newport, Olivia Foster of Mechanicsburg, Maddie Freeland of Mechanicsburg, Cody Gustafson of Newburg, Drew McIntyre of Mechanicsburg, Josh Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Becky Montoro of Shippensburg, Seth Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Bekah Schaeffer of Carlisle, Rachel Scheib of Dillsburg, Sarah Smith of Carlisle, Paige Snyder of Carlisle, Kate Spaan of Camp Hill, Anna Tomasetti of Camp Hill, Caleb VanGrouw of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lehigh University: Gabriel Bonsall of Camp Hill, Brady Coleman of Shippensburg, Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Roman of Enola, Tyler Thompson of Enola, Megan Tomalis of Camp Hill

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Belmont University: Regan Donato of Carlisle, Gianna Massara of Enola, Lauren Sim of Enola, Lucas King-Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Sarah DeFalcis of Mechanicsburg

The following student was named to the dean’s list of Roger Williams University: Julie Gerstner of Carlisle

The following students were named to the dean’s list of Kutztown University: Johnathan Baublitz of Newville, Allison Beecher of Newville, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Eric Bradley of Mechanicsburg, Jenna Cornell of Shippensburg, Sadie Doss of Lemoyne, Pamela Edris of Mechanicsburg, Olivia Fickes of Mechanicsburg, Deidre Forney of New Cumberland, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, Mckenna Gooden of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Hartmann of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Lawrence of Dillsburg, Sarah Lehman of Duncannon, Collin Levis of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Miller of Duncannon, Alexis Morrow of Landisburg, Alisea Munshower of Dillsburg, Dakota Pittinger of Gardners, Madison Roberto of New Cumberland, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Sierer of Camp Hill, Ashley Smith of Carlisle, Andrew Sulon of Mechanicsburg, Evan Thompson of Boiling Springs, Pualani Wilder of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the president’s list of the University of Alabama: Isaac White of Camp Hill, Jerrett King of Mechanicsburg, Keenan Wright of Shippensburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Alabama: Aidan Johnston-Walsh of Boiling Springs, Maxime Delaye of Camp Hill, Noah Hostetler-Foster of Camp Hill, Dayne Shover of Camp Hill, Wesley Dellinger of Carlisle, Aidan Moyer of Enola, Megan Prowell of Mechanicsburg

The following students were named to the dean’s list of the University of Delaware: Natasha Mauger of Camp Hill, Megan Hess of Camp Hill, Margaret Dolbin of Enola, Grace Allen of Enola, Anne Johnson of Camp Hill, Joseph Kovach of Mechanicsburg, Allison Einig of Camp Hill, Collin Willard of Carlisle, Alex Landis of Camp Hill, Madeline Starling of Carlisle, Madeline Waring of Mechanicsburg, Isiah Bell of Carlisle, Kaitlyn Myers of Shippensburg, Molly Young of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Pasewark of Mechanicsburg, Anna Wilson of Newville, Colleen Brubaker of Dillsburg, Mikaela Straw of Mechanicsburg, Erica Paisley of Carlisle, Anna Long of Camp Hill, Amara Kollas of Lemoyne, Sydney Brittain of Shiremanstown, Ella Swope of Enola, Leslie Loja of Camp Hill, Carter Lazarus of Mechanicsburg, Mitchelle Gale of Camp Hill, Zachary Serafin of Mechanicsburg

