Dean's List for Jan. 21

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Pennsylvania Western University: Kali Aughenbaugh of New Cumberland, Camera Bailey of Carlisle, Robert Ball of Carlisle, Kristen Baney of Newport, Janelle Bier of Carlisle, Lexi Camp of Mechanicsburg, Harini Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Hailey Dobb of Camp Hill, Kyla Drumm of Enola, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Joseph French of Mechanicsburg, Ezra Frick of New Cumberland, Ariana Futch of Mechanicsburg, Hunter Garman of Mechanicsburg, Braiden Hitchings of Mechanicsburg, Gerald Jarmon of Camp Hill, Gavin Mitsdarfer of Enola, John Noll of Mechanicsburg, Daniel O’Toole of Newport, Brady Olsen of Carlisle, Haydn Paxton of Dillsburg, Morgan Sayers of Mount Holly Springs, Haven Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Kourtney Shoap of Shippensburg, Gianna Silvetti of Camp Hill, Trenten Smith of New Cumberland, Kayla Starr of Camp Hill, Jeremy Thomas of Shippensburg, Kayla Witter of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Northern Illinois University: Ashanti Williams of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Moravian University: Helaena Holjes of Camp Hill, Makenna Mersch of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Lehigh University: Gabe Bonsall of Camp Hill, Kyra Boston of Camp Hill, Katie Bui of New Cumberland, Katrina Bui of New Cumberland, Aaron Dovenspike of Mechanicsburg, Vinnie Rohland of Carlisle, Drew Roman of Enola, Devon Savo of Camp Hill, Lauren Schell of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Thompson of Enola, Gibran Varahrami of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Central Penn College: Christopher Adams of Duncannon, Sarrah Al-Raddahi of Enola, Nadine Aly of Camp Hill, Amanda Banzhoff of Mechanicsburg, Heather Beane of Mechanicsburg, Megan Beissel of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Belansek of Mechanicsburg, Hanna Bell of Blain, Sadee Bianchi of Enola, Zach Boyer of Camp Hill, Emily Breski of New Cumberland, Emily Brode of Mechanicsburg, Noah Brunner of Carlisle, Emily Bubb of Millerstown, Helena Caraballo-Miller of Carlisle, Alexis Crider of Marysville, Michelle Davis of New Cumberland, Wyatt DeLancey of Carlisle, Joshua Derr of Mechanicsburg, Devon DiBiase of Newport, Rodney Edwards of Dillsburg, Sara Engle of Carlisle, Sierra Failor of Shermans Dale, Holly Flowers of Liverpool, Morgan Ford of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Fulton of Elliottsburg, Autumn Golden of New Cumberland, Kristie Gramling of Mechanicsburg, Elaine Hamilton of Shippensburg, Jennifer Hestor of Duncannon, Marissa Humphrey of Marysville, Hassani Karemera of Enola, Gabrielle Huston of Carlisle, Tiffany Jenkins of Camp Hill, Jessica Kastriba of Carlisle, Amanda Kelly of Camp Hill, Rebecca Kessler of Shippensburg, Amanda Kratzer of Newport, Jessica Lahr of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth Lauer of Mechanicsburg, Cody Lavigne of Carlisle, Katherine Lex of New Cumberland, Hope Lins of Lemoyne, Harvey McClain of New Cumberland, Michael James Mercado of Carlisle, Kalie Morrow of Mechanicsburg, Kulsoom Mowjood of Mechanicsburg, Summer Mullen of Newport, Ian Murphy of Mechanicsburg, Danielle Myers of Camp Hill, Jena Myers of Enola, Melissa Ngo of Camp Hill, Stephanie Parise of New Cumberland, Kunjan Patel of Mechanicsburg, Bobbi Phillips of Enola, Gabriel Polcha of Duncannon, Desiree Pomeroy of New Bloomfield, Charles Pottorff of Marysville, Richard Reynolds of Camp Hill, Chelsea Sanford of Carlisle, Ashlee Sheibley of Duncannon, Crystal Shriner of Landisburg, Alexa Shughart of Carlisle, Alyssa Simmons of Camp Hill, Angela Smyser of Carlisle, Josh Sooy of New Cumberland, Noah Spangler of Mechanicsburg, Joshua Stoner of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Voigt of Dillsburg, Gabrielle Wall of Dillsburg, Ellyn Weaver of Mechanicsburg, Janelle Weidner of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Wetzel of Mechanicsburg, Amanda Wevodau of Shermans Dale, Grace Wiedman of Mechanicsburg, Heather Williams of Mechanicsburg, Mitchel Woodring of Duncannon, Amy Zullo of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Nazareth College: Rita Veneziale of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Missouri State University: Heidi Heinlein of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Iowa State University: Matthew Bird of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of Iowa: Cameron Barnett of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mount Aloysius College: Maya Capozzoli of Camp Hill, Taber Spotts of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Brink of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Harding University: Addy Forkner of Enola, Makayla McDonald of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Belmont University: Lucas King-Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Trent Yatsky of Mechanicsburg, Hailey Selkirk of Enola, Sarah De Falcis of Mechanicsburg, Ella Ferguson of Mechanicsburg, Regan Donat
- o of Carlisle, Christian Yeager of Mechanicsburg, Gianna Massara of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of DeSales University: Rita Salzmann of Carlisle, Sarah James of Mechancisburg, Erin Wagner of Mechanicsburg, Glenn Rice of Newport
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of York College: Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Delilah Bachman of Carlisle, Kiley Barnhart of Carlisle, Hunter Basso of Camp Hill, Andrew Burget of New Bloomfield, Seila Cavka of Mechanicsburg, Fardowso Colad of Mechanicsburg, Armela Ferhatovic of Carlisle, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Molly Gutshall of Newville, Ian Hall of Dillsburg, Hunter Hargraves of Carlisle, Hannah Huffman of Mechanicsburg, Ramlo Jire of Mechanicsburg, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Kale Laurie of Dillsburg, Britta Long of Mechanicsburg, Taylor Long of Dillsburg, Mallory Marconi of Dillsburg, Rhys McCarver of Carlisle, Leanne Meyer of Mount Holly Springs, Andrew Mott of Dillsburg, Connor Oburn of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Cole Pynes of Camp Hill, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Erica Troup of Camp Hill, Joshua Turner of Boiling Springs, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Amanda Weller of New Cumberland, Taylor Wickard of Carlisle, Vivian Wilkinson of Mechanicsburg, Allen Yang o
f Mechanicsburg