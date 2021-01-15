Dean's List for Jan. 16

- The following student was named to the dean's list of Lincoln Memorial University: Addison Kirkpatrick of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Bucknell University: Minhaj Bhuiyan of Camp Hill, Joseph Carey of Camp Hill, Nick Perry of Camp Hill, Kyle Putt of Enola, Sara DeMichele of Mechanicsburg, Gavin Lindsay of Mechanicsburg, Jared Novacich of Mechanicsburg, Reid Fournier of Mechanicsburg, Will Hoover of Mechanicsburg, Jack Dailey of New Cumberland, Liam Moyer of Newport, Hannah Hess of Newville, Meg Pomeroy of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of DeSales University: Margaret O'Brien of Mechanicsburg, Carmine Cicalese of Carlisle, Katie Reider of Mechanicsburg, Glenn Rice of Newport
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Bob Jones University: Jordan Crews of Mechanicsburg, Jacob Motter of Marysville, Jarred Scott of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Muhlenberg College: Frances Bixby of Carlisle, Luca Colestock of Camp Hill, Matthew Hager of Carlisle, Lauren Koranda of Mechanicsburg, Emerson Marles of Mechanicsburg, Maxwell Seeber of Enola, Ozlyn Smith of Carlisle, Jackson Wilken of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the honor's list of Mercy College: Jennifer Herman of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Eastern Mennonite University: Julie Crouse of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Clarion University: Heather Bakermans of Boiling Springs, Avinger Arnold of Camp Hill, Michaela Snody of Camp Hill, Sara Trego of Carlisle, Shailesh Dasi of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Freeny of Mechanicsburg, Emily Middlekauff of Mechanicsburg, Smaran Teru of Mechanicsburg, Kali Aughenbaugh of New Cumberland, Amiris Maxwell of New Cumberland, Olivia Stouffer of Newville, Jia Zhu of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Geneva College: Verity Stine of Carlisle, Shannon Staver of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Pennsylvania College of Technology: Anthony Cleary of Carlisle, Zachary Crise of Mount Holly Springs, Matt Echevarria of Carlisle, David Fischetti of Mechanicsburg, David Fisher of Newville, Conor Fry of Camp Hill, Will Gallagher of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Gobin of Carlisle, Samantha Holtry of Carlisle, Maddie Hurst of Mechanicsburg, Wyatt Jones of Carlisle, Hawzheen Karim of Mechanicsburg, Regan Kline of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Laird V of Newville, Logan Ledebohm of Mechanicsburg, Abigail Medina of Carlisle, Ivvy Morder of Mechanicsburg, Juvy Orillaza of Carlisle, Dalton Reynolds of New Cumberland, Ethan Rhodes-O'Brien of Mechanicsburg, Chad Seibert of Carlisle, Rudy Shadle of Mechanicsburg, Ashley Shumaker of Newville, Andrew Stafford of Carlisle, Devin Watson of Shippensburg, Bernice Weaver of Newville, Erica Wenrich of Enola, Robyn Wolfe of Shippensburg, Carson Seese of Shippensburg, Joseph Suto of Shippensburg, Blake Thrush of Shippensburg, Tom Keene of Landisburg, Danielle Krasevic of Shermans Dale, MacKenzie Krasevic of Shermans Dale, Hunter Lesher of Elliottsburg, Skyelar Splain of Liverpool, Ben Wertz of New Bloomfield, Annika Pomeroy of Dillsburg, Levi Pomeroy of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Elizabethtown College: Abigail Lindsay of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the president's list of Jackson State University: Hayley Leitzell of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president's list of Mercer University: Emma Gilliam of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Shepherd University: Maddison Young of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Kutztown University: Bethany Baker of Carlisle, Karley Berry of Dillsburg, Eric Bradley of Mechanicsburg, Kacey Campbell of Camp Hill, Michael Carr of Carlisle, Ty Chronister of Carlisle, Destiny Davis of Enola, Anthony Dellinger of Carlisle, Maeve Dohner of Mechanicsburg, Sadie Doss of Lemoyne, Alyssa Eager of Mechanicsburg, Pamela Edris of Mechanicsburg, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, McKenna Gooden of Mechanicsburg, Devon Greenwood of Mount Holly Springs, Jocelyn Hessler of New Cumberland, Anna Hull of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Lawrence of Dillsburg, Collin Levis of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Melhorn of Mechanicsburg, Alexis Morrow of Landisburg, Kenleigh Mowe of Mount Holly Springs, Alisea Munshower of Dillsburg, Alayna Panko of Carlisle, Dakota Pittinger of Gardners, Nathan Post of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Reidy of Carlisle, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Sabina Russo of Mechanicsburg, Ella Sandnes of New Cumberland, Kylee Sierer of Camp Hill, Hannah Snyder of Carlisle, Neil Thomas of Carlisle, Alexis Vanmeter of Carlisle, Nevada Walker of Camp Hill, Pualani Wilder of Mechanicsburg, Cole Winters of Mount Holly Springs
Dean's List for Jan. 16