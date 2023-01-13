Dean's List for Jan. 14

- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Slippery Rock University: Michael Armanini of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Bear of Carlisle, Madison Creps of Mechanicsburg, Accalia Decker of Shermans Dale, Sarah Dodds of Dillsburg, Roberto Jose Fajardo of Mechanicsburg, Hayley Franks of Mechanicsburg, Ella Goodling of Shermans Dale, Alfred Mueller of Camp Hill, Katelyn Mumma of New Cumberland, Ashley Musser of Carlisle, Ryan Naugle of Dillsburg, Logan Ramper of Mechanicsburg, Sarah Roland of Mechanicsburg, Zsuzsanna Smith of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Smith of New Bloomfield, Taylor Snyder of Dillsburg, Kayla Swope of Dillsburg, Alex Tetkoskie of Mechanicsburg, Christina Vega-Alemany of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Wynne of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Kutztown University: Andy Bates of Newport, Johnathan Baublitz of Newville, Allison Beecher of Newville, Alison Bender of Shippensburg, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Michaela Carr of Carlisle, Maurice Clark of New Cumberland, Sadie Doss of Lemoyne, Alyssa Eager of Mechanicsburg, Dom Ebaugh of Carlisle, Sierah Emerson of Dillsburg, Karyssa Geckle of New Cumberland, Joey Gooden of Mechanicsburg, Jaylene Hammond of New Cumberland, Sean Hess of Shippensburg, Taylor Miller of Duncannon, Trent Minarich of Shermans Dale, Alexis Morrow of Landisburg, Kenleigh Mowe of Mount Holly Springs, Gianna Peters of Carlisle, Kurtis Ravenel of Carlisle, Sarah Rheam of Shermans Dale, Izzy Rios of Camp Hill, Madison Roberto of New Cumberland, Alyssa Rufo of Mechanicsburg, Kylee Sierer of Camp Hill, Payton Splain of Liverpool, Nevada Walker of Camp Hill
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Shenandoah University: Morgan Ceprish of Shermans Dale, Noah Riess of Shippensburg, Tyler Mullen of Shippensburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Shenandoah University: Ashlyn Yocum of Carlisle, Bailee Martin-Irving of Enola, Kaylee Trumper of Mechanicsburg, Aidan Metzger of Mount Holly Springs, Peyton Lubinsky of Carlisle, Joseph Menke of Carlisle, Elexis Stouffer of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Stonehill College: Nathan McGill of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania: Emma Shope of Landisburg, Lane Lannan of Liverpool, Teylor Greene of Marysville, Grace Burget of New Bloomfield, Andrew Boore of Shermans Dale
- The following students were named to the president’s list of Mount St. Mary’s University: Gavin Breneman of New Cumberland, Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners, Christen Zuvich of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Mount St. Mary’s University: Christian Cirelli of Mechanicsburg, Damon James of Mount Holly Springs, Elijah Jumper of Carlisle, Hayden McKee of Enola, John McKinney of Carlisle, Caleb Padgett of Carlisle, Maureen Pham of Camp Hill, Benjamin Smith of Blain, Dahna Yoon of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Morehead State University: Amanda Murin of Carlisle, Sejla Podzic of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Adam Boudreau of Enola, Leah Riegel of Mechanicsburg, Jordan Thompson of Mechanicsburg, Juliet DeRosa of Mechanicsburg, Makenzie Smeigh of New Cumberland, McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of the State University of New York at Potsdam: Lola Gehman of Carlisle, Ella Roth of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of the University of North Georgia: Chase Martin of Boiling Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s honor list of Cedarville University: Larissa Brye of Dillsburg, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Christina Mitchell of Mechanicsburg, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg, Janelle Burd of Enola, Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Amdunson of Camp Hill, Allison French of Dillsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Cedarville University: Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, Viola Byler of Carlisle, Caleb Kowalewski of Landisburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Bridgewater College: Colin Chizmar of Mechanicsburg, Madison Ferrone of Enola
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of McDaniel College: Brianna Guarnier of Dillsburg, Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Tyler Yohn of Dillsburg, Jonas Fowler of Carlisle, Kyle Sarnowski of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Smith of Mechanicsburg, Collin Roberts of Newville, Elaina Beckett of Mechanicsburg