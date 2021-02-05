Dean's List for Feb. 6

- The following students were named to the dean's list of Hofstra University: Daniel Cody of Carlisle, Zanita-Zofia Maawac of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the president's list of Coastal Carolina University: Payton Ebersole of Dillsburg
- The following student was named to the president's list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Cedarville University: Hannah Amundson of Camp Hill, Viola Byler of Carlisle, Allison French of Dillsburg, Torrey Gee of Carlisle, Lauren Hogan of Mechanicsburg, Lindsey Johns of Shiremanstown, James Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lockwood of Mechanicsburg, Victoria Lowe of New Cumberland, Lauren VanHart of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Kowalewski of Landisburg, Kristina Sinkonis of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Cedar Crest College: Ashlyn Auriemma of Dillsburg, Michaela Jones of Elliottsburg, Lena Polliard of Mount Holly Springs
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of the Cumberlands: Sara Sherman of Marysville
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Connecticut College: Ava Spitzer of Camp Hill
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Montclair State University: Julia Voyack of Carlisle
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Endicott College: Caroline Jamieson of Mechanicsburg, Thomas Jamieson of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Albright College: Paige Westra of Mechanicsburg, Makenzie Mettler of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Wheaton College: Emma Fisler of Dillsburg, Rachael Minnich of Mechanicsburg, Micah Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Bert of Shippensburg, Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Daniel Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg, Josiah Steffan of Mechanicsburg, Emma Bert of Shippensburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of the University of Iowa: Hannah Greer of Grantham
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Ithaca College: Lauren Amato of New Cumberland, Frederick Bish of Camp Hill, Lindsay Grubb of Mechanicsburg, Christina Johns of Newville, Kaiden Karper of Boiling Springs, Miranda Lape of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of Westminster College: Joshua Collins of New Bloomfield, Marie Barnard of Millerstown, Charlotte Shunk of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean's list of Georgia Institute of Technology: Julia Pokrzywa of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of York College: Benjamin Appel of Mechanicsburg, Madeline Berrier of Camp Hill, Jaidyn Bowen of Dillsburg, Andrew Burget of New Bloomfield, Erin Candage of Mechanicsburg, Max Cathers of Camp Hill, Alecedys Clarke of Carlisle, Julianne Cox of Shippensburg, Trenton Finkle of Shippensburg, Quinn Fisher of Marysville, Trevor Gerst of Shermans Dale, Andre Gwyn of Camp Hill, Lydia Hulshizer of Mechanicsburg, Breyuana Johnson of Carlisle, Samantha Ketsatha of Dillsburg, Kylie Knipe of Enola, Carly Koppenhaver of Dillsburg, Trevor Krug of Mechanicsburg, Divine Maboundou of New Cumberland, Blake Markwood of Dillsburg, Elena Massaro of Camp Hill, Kieran McMichael of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Mott of Dillsburg, Rebecca Mott of Dillsburg, Emily Munkittrick of Dillsburg, Adam Neifert of Mechanicsburg, Michael Neiman of Enola, Tiffany Nguyen of Enola, Donovan Oakes of Camp Hill, Conor Oburn of Carlisle, Nicole Pautler of Mechanicsburg, Cailin Peters of Carlisle, Hannah Potts of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Redcay of Carlisle, Ethan Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Fata Salkic of Carlisle Barracks, Peyton Schwarzman of Mechanicsburg, Benjamin Smyers of Carlisle, Katherine Sobotta of Boiling Springs, Olivia Stowman of Mechanicsburg, Mary-Rachel Strawser of Mechanicsburg, Addison Thomas of New Bloomfield, Madison Trostle of Loysville, Robert Weaver of Gardners, Ashlee Weigle of Gardners, Amanda Weller of New Cumberland, Allen Yang of Mechancisburg
- The following students were named to the dean's list of HACC: Gracie Roberts of Gardners, Cassidy Hartle of Boiling Springs, Mariah Hartzell of Boiling Springs, Catherine Kennedy of Boiling Springs, Carter Klein of Boiling Springs, Hailey Martin of Boiling Springs, Jason Myers of Boiling Springs, Luke Sheaffer of Boiling Springs, Levi White of Boiling Springs, Dane Wicks-Forman of Boiling Springs, Elizabeth Aungst of Camp Hill, Hunter Basso of Camp Hill, Samantha Belz of Camp Hill, Jake Byerly of Camp Hill, Courtney Campbell of Camp Hill, Andrea Conrad of Camp Hill, Harry Costea of Camp Hill, Jamison Count of Camp Hill, Ryan Dawson of Camp Hill, Daniel De Felippis of Camp Hill, Rachel Fleagle of Camp Hill, Kira Frech of Camp Hill, Deontae Greenwade of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Hawke of Camp Hill, Gregory Jacobs of Camp Hill, Elizabeth Jarmolenko of Camp Hill, LeeAnn Kintzel of Camp Hill, Alexa Kori of Camp Hill, Valerie Locke of Camp Hill, Brian Loja of Camp Hill, Nathan Long-Bachert of Camp Hill, Evynn Maloney of Camp Hill, Anthony Massaro of Camp Hill, Shaelyn McKee of Camp Hill, Amanda Mills of Camp Hill, Tyler Muschara of Camp Hill, My-An Nguyen of Camp Hill, Isabel Plank of Camp Hill, Samuel Sabin of Camp Hill, Jessica Schneck of Camp Hill, Amy Vanhorne of Camp Hill, Felicia Vaughn of Camp Hill, David Williams of Camp Hill, Isabella Zarcone of Camp Hill, Mohamed Aboud of Carlisle, Laureen Baltaeff of Carlisle, Armin Begic of Carlisle, Adam Berk of Carlisle, Kyle Bjorkman of Carlisle, Colin Bower of Carlisle, Nathan Boya of Carlisle, Mikayla Bretz of Carlisle, Holden Burkholder of Carlisle, Dominick DeLorenzo of Carlisle, Tarik Dervisevic of Carlisle, Shaylah Dukes of Carlisle, Tatiana Eatough of Carlisle, Quinn Erney of Carlisle, Nathan Feaser of Carlisle, Connor Frampton of Carlisle, Abygale Harlan of Carlisle, Joshua Ickles of Carlisle, Eric Jansen of Carlisle, Desire Jones of Carlisle, Matthew Jones of Carlisle, Sydney Jones of Carlisle, Finn Joy of Carlisle, Luka Joy of Carlisle, Mustapha Kaabouchi of Carlisle, Dominic Kelly of Carlisle, Michael Kelly of Carlisle, Kaylie Kessler of Carlisle, Taylor Lauzon of Carlisle, John Lopiparo of Carlisle, Yesenia Martinez of Carlisle, Cole Miller of Carlisle, Mallory Morales of Carlisle, Nicholas Murin of Carlisle, Evan Ocker of Carlisle, Alex Palmer of Carlisle, Jazmen Robertson of Carlisle, Michael Ronan of Carlisle, Amanda Rossi of Carlisle, Ashley Rothfus of Carlisle, Blayze Rowe of Carlisle, Lilianne Schwartz of Carlisle, MaryLynn Schwartz of Carlisle, Alexandra Silvious of Carlisle, Tiffany Siwemuke of Carlisle, Catherine Smith of Carlisle, Sydney Smith of Carlisle, Sabrina Starling of Carlisle, Crystal Torres of Carlisle, Chiara Weis of Carlisle, Chloe White of Carlisle, Matthew Winslow of Carlisle, Luis Zuno of Carlisle, Mohammed Ahmadou of Enola, Chalice Allen of Enola, Michael Azar of Enola, Matthew Bontempi of Enola, MaKayla Bower of Enola, Suniera Bucher of Enola, Hunter Bumgardner of Enola, Samwise Burgett of Enola, Bailey Cleckner of Enola, Mikayla Dorwart of Enola, Tyler Dugan of Enola, Ana Dutra Raposo of Enola, Dominic Fannelli of Enola, Collin Fink of Enola, Ian Gainor of Enola, Alexandra Gaspich of Enola, Melinda Herr of Enola, McKenzee Jones of Enola, Meredith Kelly of Enola, Athena Lawyer of Enola, Hannah Loper of Enola, Miranda Mierzwa of Enola, Tyson Nerat of Enola, Gregory Olejniczak of Enola, Joshua Oradat of Enola, Daxen Patel of Enola, Gabrael Paup of Enola, Bao Pham of Enola, Jonathan Rodriguez of Enola, Joseph Sailer of Enola, David Sgrignoli of Enola, Donovan Shearer of Enola, Emma Shepler of Enola, Matthew Smith of Enola, Micah Smith of Enola, Madeha Alashoor of Lemoyne, Kaylee Clouser of Lemoyne, Sierra Englehart of Lemoyne, Alexa Gluck of Lemoyne, Elizabeth Guistwhite of Lemoyne, Leonardo Sanchez-Hernandez of Lemoyne, Calli Schreffler of Lemoyne, Carli Schreffler of Lemoyne, Brianna Wisman of Lemoyne, Hodan Abdirahman of Mechanicsburg, Najma Abdirahman of Mechanicsburg, Amatul Ahmad of Mechanicsburg, Mercedes Aleshire of Mechanicsburg, Mohammed Almussalam of Mechanicsburg, Rutu Amin of Mechanicsburg, Willow Ash of Mechanicsburg, Peter Babcock of Mechanicsburg, Kyra Bachman of Mechanicsburg, Erwin Berrios of Mechanicsburg, Kristen Bolash of Mechanicsburg, Paige Bortner of Mechanicsburg, Gabrielle Bower of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Boyanowski of Mechanicsburg, Russell Brown of Mechanicsburg, Katrina Bulgrien of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Camm of Mechanicsburg, Sara Campbell of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Cardinale of Mechanicsburg, Ethan Cohn of Mechanicsburg, Omar Colad of Mechanicsburg, Samantha Cona of Mechanicsburg, Connor Crone of Mechanicsburg, Megan Crow of Mechanicsburg, Madison Cuckovic of Mechanicsburg, Paige Deimler of Mechanicsburg, Jessica DeJesus of Mechanicsburg, Jason DeLorenzo of Mechanicsburg, Miranda Diodato of Mechanicsburg, Danielle DiRocco of Mechanicsburg, Emily Dorsey of Mechanicsburg, Claire Dostie of Mechanicsburg, Makala Eberly of Mechanicsburg, Emily Emeigh of Mechanicsburg, Kathryn Emeigh of Mechanicsburg, Roberto Fajardo of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Fake of Mechanicsburg, Anton Foster of Mechanicsburg, Hayley Franks of Mechanicsburg, Anna Gewiss of Mechanicsburg, Tristan Glowacki of Mechanicsburg, Donovan Gray of Mechanicsburg, Kasa Hess of Mechanicsburg, Michael Heuft of Mechanicsburg, Caleb Hitchings of Mechanicsburg, Kayla Isaacs of Mechanicsburg, Tulashi Jogi of Mechanicsburg, Gurmandeep Kaur of Mechanicsburg, Jasleen Kaur of Mechanicsburg, Mi'Yona Kemper of Mechanicsburg, Hasan Khaleel of Mechanicsburg, Hashim Khan of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Khuu of Mechanicsburg, Ryan Krahulec of Mechanicsburg, Aliaksandra Krautsova of Mechanicsburg, Austin Kupko of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Leinberger of Mechanicsburg, Brody Liu of Mechanicsburg, Grace Lucase of Mechanicsburg, Andrew Lundeen of Mechanicsburg, Rezna Mahmoud of Mechanicsburg, Caley McGuigan of Mechanicsburg, Grant Mizak of Mechanicsburg, Hassan Mohamed of Mechanicsburg, Christopher Northcutt of Mechanicsburg, Lora Nuschke of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Patterson of Mechanicsburg, Hang Phan of Mechanicsburg, Jessica Pinti of Mechanicsburg, Carlos Pulgar of Mechanicsburg, Angelia Reff of Mechanicsburg, Daniel Reinford of Mechanicsburg, Bratniel Rios of Mechanicsburg, Logan Rohaly of Mechanicsburg, Mary Roycroft of Mechanicsburg, Abdullah Sanbur of Mechanicsburg, Prabhjot Sekhon of Mechanicsburg, Natalie Shirk of Mechanicsburg, Devin Shoff of Mechanicsburg, Hannah Silverman of Mechanicsburg, Nicholas Skokowski of Mechanicsburg, Logan Smiley of Mechanicsburg, Garrett Smith of Mechanicsburg, Katarina Smith of Mechanicsburg, Felicity Taylor of Mechanicsburg, Alex Tetkoskie of Mechanicsburg, Colin Thompson of Mechanicsburg, Anthony Thornton of Mechanicsburg, Julia Toth of Mechanicsburg, Laura Turczyn of Mechanicsburg, Zeljana Turuntas of Mechanicsburg, Brady Waughen of Mechanicsburg, Reilly Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Williams of Mechanicsburg, Anna Wislocky of Mechanicsburg, Tyler Yeater of Mechanicsburg, Caitlin Yingst of Mechanicsburg, Amira Zahran of Mechanicsburg, Ravyn Byers of Mount Holly Springs, Levi Gelsinger of Mount Holly Springs, Reily Gettle of Mount Holly Springs, Christian Slyder of Mount Holly Springs, Alexander Arensdorf of New Cumberland, Alecia Beck of New Cumberland, Kalyka Dietz of New Cumberland, Amanda Dougherty of New Cumberland, Kezia Evans of New Cumberland, Elyse Kelley of New Cumberland, Ashlyn Loo of New Cumberland, Mashier Magid of New Cumberland, Seth Mickel of New Cumberland, Alisse Minhas of New Cumberland, Taylor Rockey of New Cumberland, Bryce Strine of New Cumberland, Destiny Taylor of New Cumberland, Alexander Woodward of New Cumberland, Adam Zaami of New Cumberland, Rachel Findley of Newville, Caitlyn Kerver of Newville, Robert Roush of Newville, Sarah Walters of Newville, Daniel Ilgenfritz of Plainfield, Anthony Adams of Shippensburg, James Astolas of Shippensburg, Daniel Reed of Shippensburg, Janay Christy of Shippensburg, Jennifer Harfst of Shippensburg, Amanda Hassinger of Shippensburg, Kenyon Leblanc of Shippensburg, Madison Lewis of Shippensburg, Joseph Massara of Shippensburg, Pamela Russell of Shippensburg, Rachel Seeley of Shippensburg, Kayla Shughart of Shippensburg, Ashley Persing of Shiremanstown, William Tyson of Shiremanstown, Adeline Valsing of Shiremanstown, Alexandra Kulp of Summerdale, Rebecca McCarty of Wormleysburg, Sarah Arnold of Duncannon, Ebben Berenstein of Duncannon, Hope Boettinger of Duncannon, Brittany Bower of Duncannon, Jennifer Hestor of Duncannon, Brandi Hoke of Duncannon, Hugh Miller of Duncannon, Kaleigh Spease of Duncannon, Summer Wyatt of Duncannon, Zoie Lesher of Elliottsburg, Erik Rosenberry of Elliottsburg, Shane Belle of Ickesburg, Madisyn Hansbury of Ickesburg, Amanda Reisinger of Ickesburg, Hallie Fry of Landisburg, Madison Morrow of Landisburg, Ashlee Myers of Landisburg, Tyler Bullock of Liverpool, Celeste Hawk of Liverpool, Breanna Heckman of Liverpool, Alyssa Beaston of Loysville, Hannah Coldren of Loysville, Madison Kelley of Loysville, Torie Ritter of Loysville, Genevieve Bowlin of Marysville, Madilyn Dreese of Marysville, Adam Edkin of Marysville, Stephanie Fry of Marysville, Tegan Hunter of Marysville, Mary Keefe of Marysville, Michaela Todaro of Marysville, Josie Camerlin of Millerstown, Quintin Hurrell of Millerstown, Emily McGowan of Millerstown, Ashton McIntyre of Millerstown, Anna Steele of Millerstown, Abrielle Weger of Millerstown, Sean Willow Jr. of Millerstown, Kyle Berringer of New Bloomfield, Evan Griffie of New Bloomfield, Connor Shope of New Bloomfield, Michelle Cramer of Newport, Harrison Duck of Newport, Johanna McMullan of Newport, Isabel Owens of Newport, Caleb Shoemaker of Newport, Shawna Weiser of Newport, Catherina Dietz of Shermans Dale, Chloe Glumac of Shermans Dale, Kaitlyn Smith of Shermans Dale, Mykala Wilt of Shermans Dale, Maggie Zeigler of Shermans Dale, Elayna Barton of Dillsburg, Molly Chapman of Dillsburg, Zachary Chavey of Dillsburg, Alexis Evans of Dillsburg, Jonathan Fike of Dillsburg, Valerie Furlow of Dillsburg, Sydney Horvath of Dillsburg, Kenley Jones of Dillsburg, Sheridan Lain of Dillsburg, Sofia Piscitello of Dillsburg, Jackalyn Speicher of Dillsburg, Cheyenne Storm of Dillsburg, Allexis Taylor of Dillsburg, Nadezhda Torchilo of Dillsburg, Nanette Watson of Dillsburg, Ryan Yeager of Dillsburg
