Dean's List for Feb. 5

- The following students were named to the president’s list of James Madison University: Makyla Roebuck of Carlisle, Taylor Thureson of Enola, Courtney Nuss of Mechanicsburg, Lilliane Campbell of New Cumberland
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of James Madison University: Adison Verenna of Boiling Springs, Hannah Goodwin of Boiling Springs, Ella Willigerod of Camp Hill, Julia Dimino of Carlisle, Jordyn Harris of Carlisle, Gordon Zwemer of Carlisle, Renee Lupfer of Carlisle, Nicholas Corchado of Mechanicsburg, Erin Harris of Mechanicsburg, Zachary Ihnat of Mechanicsburg, Craig Mathias of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of St. Olaf College: Aidan Checkett of Carlisle
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Seton Hall University: Sarah Nigro of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of LeTourneau University: Austin Mitchell of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the president’s list of Miami University: Holly Flaig of Enola
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Miami University: Jaela Allen of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Wheaton College: Ethan Bert of Shippensburg, Daniel Hagenbuch of Mechanicsburg, Micah Pepper of Mechanicsburg, Amelia Sniffin of Carlisle, Josiah Steffan of Mechanicsburg
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Alvernia University: Olivia Frutiger of Camp Hill, Alexxa Powers of Carlisle, Jannelle Robinson of Lemoyne, Leah Riegel of Mechanicsburg, Adam Boudreau of Enola, McKylie Boreman of New Cumberland
- The following student was named to the president’s list of the University of South Carolina Beaufort: Olayah Safouan of Mount Holly Springs
- The following students were named to the dean’s list of Ithaca College: Lauren Amato of New Cumberland, Christina Johns of Newville, Lucretius Rutkowski of Mechanicsburg
- The following student was named to the dean’s list of Chatham University School of Health Sciences: Emma Mays of Mechanicsburg